　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 10th, according to Korean media reports, the audition clip of the girl group (G)I-DLE’s 5th mini-album was released, and the new music style attracted the attention of the public. At the same time, the group’s new album will also be released on October 17th. Official release date.

On the 10th (G)I-DLE’s official YouTube channel released the audio teaser for the fifth mini-album ‘I love’. The released audio trailer includes a total of 6 songs including the title songs “Nxde”, “LOVE”, “Change”, “Reset”, “Reset”, “Sculpture” and “DARK(X-file)”. This album is composed of colorful genres and impactful melodies, and the release of only part of the sound source has raised people’s expectations for the official release.

It is reported that (G)I-DLE’s new song “I love” contains the original “I”, not what other people want. It should exist as “I”, to get rid of the appearance I don’t want, to show Determination to look unadorned.

On the other hand, (G)I-DLE’s fifth mini-album ‘I love’ will be released on October 17th at 6 pm.

