　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 15, according to information from the agency, the pre-sale of (G)I-DLE’s 5th mini-album exceeded 700,000 copies, breaking its own record.

The agency CUBE Entertainment stated on the 11th, “(G)I-DLE’s 5th mini-album ‘I Love’, which will be released on the 17th, has surpassed 700,000 pre-orders as of today, setting its own record.” (G)I-DLE, which is still a week away from the comeback, showed an unusual teaser content with the fifth mini-album ‘I Love’, raising the expectations of domestic and foreign fans to the climax.

At the same time, CUBE Entertainment also stated, “The news of (G)I-DLE’s new album has aroused enthusiastic responses from fans at home and abroad. After ‘TOMBOY’, it has become popular again, and sales are expected to be higher than now.” The new song “I love” contains the determination that “I” should exist as I am, not the way others want, to get rid of the appearance I don’t want and show the original appearance without modification.

On the other hand, (G)I-DLE’s fifth mini album ‘I love’ will be released at 6 pm on the 17th.

