Giacomo Giannotti: the beauty of being on the crust of the wave

One of the most well-known faces in the guest bartending world circuit, Giacomo Giannotti has seen his bar Paradiso in Barcelona conquer the 1st place in the ranking of the 50 Best Bars 2022. As if that weren’t enough, he has also launched a cutting-edge laboratory focused on sustainability and manages two other venues: Galileo and Monk.

Since 2006, more or less the arrival of Facebook in Italy which coincided with the foundation year of Bartender.it what, what idea, concept – not people in particular – but trend, has changed the world of cocktail bars in Italy ?

I think that in Europe there has been a revolution in the world of cocktails which has come to affect the perception of quality by the final customer. The culture in the field of mixology has spread, the in-depth preparation also of young people who travel today and seek the experience of “drinking well” in cocktail bars in all European cities, large and small, is now a consolidated reality, with local quality everywhere, with quality products and real professionals behind the counter, who make good drinks and educate the customer at the same time. In this process, platforms such as Facebook and the internet in general have certainly helped a lot: communication and information on the world of cocktails has exploded throughout Europe and there is no turning back.

What memory do you have, if you have, of Dom Costa, the first Italian bartender to connect the world of Italian cocktails with the world of global mixing in the last 30 years?

It’s a beautiful memory. I have to be honest, I didn’t know him very well because I have spent my entire career abroad. In a couple of events, however, we met and managed to get to know each other: I remember the big smile, the great availability, things that make me shiver thinking about them now. Truly exceptional impression that I will always keep like this.

What would you change or design in the place where you work?

It’s a wonderful question: I’m always changing things, moving, modifying, updating, so I’m constantly changing. If eight years ago, when I opened, I had had more knowledge on the issues of sustainability and the circularity of products, I would have designed the bar focused more on this, both from the point of view of energy / electricity sustainability and that of waste and waste management . It is also true that when we also had a limited budget and we certainly did everything possible… but sustainability in those days was not an absolute priority and was not part of the primary discussion when we designed the bar. If I went back, I would certainly raise it to one of the first places.

Would you like to have your own place, in which you “decide”, thinking about it, building it (… and putting the money into it) to do it all by yourself?

Let’s say that Paradiso – albeit in partnership with two other partners – represents what I’ve always dreamed of: I thought so, it’s me who gives the directions, even if I’m absolutely convinced that one alone won’t get anywhere. There is always a need for a team, both in the service but also in the shareholders and in general of the people who work in the company including offices and administration; this makes everything work.

However, inside Paradiso there is a lot of Giacomo, both in the decisions and in the style and in the service.

Do you like being in the dining room as well as behind the counter and why?

Yes, I like being in the dining room because it gives a vision, a different perspective than what you have behind the counter. The dining room is important and the work must be perfect.

When I’m at the counter, however, I feel a unique satisfaction and pleasure: being in contact with many customers, seeing people’s faces when they try your drink, experiencing interactions with the guest while you prepare a cocktail is a beautiful thing and it remains what makes me fall in love with this job. So I think a bartender should know how to be both in the dining room and behind the counter, of course. But for me, being in position is really a pleasure.

Would you return (… or will you return!), sooner or later, to work in Italy? Why yes and why not?

In life, never say never. I left when I was 18, my parents have the Paradiso ice cream shop, and my brother has another, so I know the dynamics of hospitality in Italy well.

I made my way, first training professionally in London and then here in Barcelona where I found my dimension both in terms of lifestyle and work. I’m fine, so right now I think I won’t go back, also because I have 3 clubs here.

But in the future, you never know. Italy is my country, whose traditions, culture and products I love. So we’ll see, if the right opportunity comes along… I’ll think about it.

In which other city in the world (compared to the one you are in now) would you like to go to work full time?

I start by saying that I’m fine in Barcelona. However, if I had to choose other cities where I could go, certainly on an emotional level I would say my city, Marina di Carrara – to stay with my family – and the other would be my wife’s city, Caracas, a beautiful place that I hope will improve even more because it has everything to do it: the Caribbean sea, a beautiful climate and incredible products.

How much more can your city grow in terms of mixing and – more generally – in terms of hospitality?

Barcelona has grown a lot in the last ten years and I have been lucky enough to be part of this revolution in terms of gastronomy. There was certainly already an excellent foundation with the movement created by Ferran Adrià and all the people who worked with him, and from there it also developed in terms of mixology.

However, I have been part of a huge revolution: new venues, new concepts, lots of dedicated people, both from Barcelona and also from abroad who have come here to help create a cocktail bar capital of the world. But there is always the possibility of growing, and here there is a very good basis given by a fertile community, which has certainly laid the foundations to be able to evolve even more over the years.

Besides your own, do you have at least three favorite bars (excluding the ones in the Magnificent 7!)?

Traveling leads to amazing bars, so I have lots of them! Naming 3 names is difficult, but the bars that have delighted me since the first time are the Carnaval in Lima, the Oriole Bar in London and Lorenzo Antinori’s Bar Leone in Hong Kong.

Tell us an adjective or a word for each of the other Magnificent 7!

Alessandro Palazzi: Example, for all of us younger bartenders. Seeing him still working testifies to a true legacy. Alex Frezza: Sympathy, he is a genuine and pure person. Patrick Pistolesi: for me he is like an older brother, I love him a lot. Stefano Catino: Madness, because he’s crazy, obviously in a positive sense. Simone Caporale: creativity. Ago Perrone: elegance and inspiration for us slightly younger kids.

Is there anything you wouldn’t do again? Something you regretted in your professional life, beyond that all experiences lead to where you are now…

Surely there will be something, but now I’m very happy with the road I’ve taken and happy with my team, which has led me to great results. Of the mistakes that I have certainly made in recent years, however, I have always managed to see the positive side.

To overcome the stereotypes of Italian abroad (“pizza, pasta and mandolin” style), do you think it would be better to show how to make a perfect Negroni, or… change the cocktail?

I think the best lesson we teach every day can be found in the work of all of us around the world, which is hospitality. You can recognize it always and everywhere when there is an Italian behind the counter or in the dining room: for the welcoming, the smile, the manner and the style, demonstrating the passion we put into what we do. This is the best way to differentiate ourselves from the stereotypes of Italian – as well as obviously another great plus point such as making a Negroni in a workmanlike manner.

A favorite dish to eat and one to cook at home

There are several, but I go for pasta: either lasagna or fettuccine with meat sauce. To cook instead, since it’s summer, I’m going on a nice spaghetti allo scoglio.

In your spare time: mountain retreat? Bungalow by the sea or rustic in the countryside?

Mamma mia… free time… I can’t wait! Sea, all life – and if possible a beautiful sea, a beautiful beach and a bit of relaxation.

Are you an official brand ambassador?

No, I consider myself an ambassador of Paradiso: I take it around the world communicating, sharing our style, our ideas, our drinks and our philosophy. And it is truly a pleasure.

Is there anyone you consider your Master? And someone who considers you his?

Yes, Giuseppe Santamaria. We worked together at the Lola Boutique Bar here in Barcelona: when he called me to join his team I was very young, I was 23-24 years old. We have been together for two years. I came from London and from a bartending style more on flair, more on free pouring. At Lola, on the other hand, a more fine dining job was done, with attention to detail, ingredients, the mix of flavors and presentation. For me, that was truly the university of cocktails, mixology and hospitality. If I am who I am today, I owe a lot to those two and a half years, which have refined me a lot as a bartender.

Then there are other people whom I consider examples, such as Salvatore Calabrese, Agostino Perrone and Simone Caporale, who have always been models to follow, both for their style, for their hospitality and for their creativity. I’ve never had the pleasure of working with them, even though today I consider them friends and have always taken them as a point of reference for my professional growth.

Even you, as a child, will have asked the usual question “what do you want to be when you grow up”. What did you answer?

As a child I played football: I was good at it, my first passion was football even if I then had some injuries and stopped. From there I started to help out at the family ice cream parlor and, studying hotel management, from the age of 14-15 I developed the desire to be a bartender. As soon as I finished school, I took a course as a barman and left for London to really learn this trade.

My passion for the bar world and for mixing starts from seeing the bartender as an elegant figure, who stood behind a counter as if it were a sort of stage at the theatre. And this thing attracted me so much and gassed me.

There is a lot of talk about artificial intelligence: in your job, what would you let a machine do and what would you never let it do?

I haven’t done much experimentation in my field yet. I’ve seen some videos, some masterclasses. I heard about it from some colleagues. When he happens to me, we’ll see what I let him do and what I don’t.

At your level, the world of bartending is aimed at a “high” target. Would you like to “open” your creations to those with less possibilities? And how would you do it? After all, if Bottura invented the Refectories…

A beautiful question that enters the sphere of “human sustainability”. We in Paradiso with the “Zero Waste Lab” project are focusing on job reintegration, collaborating with NGOs that are dedicated to people who are less fortunate than us. The idea is to be able to include them in the team soon, teaching our working methodology and, why not, letting them try our creations. Surely it is a way to give these people a chance, a new opportunity in life.

