Gian Carlo Minardi: “The Ferrari triumph at Le Mans is an emotion of the past”

In the world of motorsport, it is enough to say its name. Just say Gian Carlo Mianrdi, and yes what you’re talking about, and with whom.

Gian Carlo, Ferrari triumphed at Le Mans. That says?

“I’m saying that it gave me a great boost, both sporting and with adrenaline, which I hadn’t felt in a while. I’m delighted with the result achieved, especially for Antonello Coletta for the decisions he made, for how he made this car and how he organized the Department”.







Le Mans cannot be improvised, especially if this race has been missing for 50 years, as in the case of Ferrari.

“This is the question that Antonello Coletta should be asked. He is certainly the conductor of this success: one year is nothing to make such a competitive car, it is clear that between AF Corse and Ferrari there was a synchrony of fantastic work: well done Amato Ferrari and Antonello Coletta, two orchestra conductors who knew how to play a symphony of yesteryear. Who, like me, also experienced the Ferrari-Ford or Ferrari-Porsche battles, brought us back over time and re-tasting that competitiveness between automakers that we will see again.”

What consequences can such a success in racing have on the commercial product?

“If all the car manufacturers are entering this type of competition, it is clear that this is a testing ground for what the future of the automobile will be. Otherwise, the massive entry of all would not be justified. These are extremely important tests for the manufacturers “.

And now? What to expect in the immediate future?

“Toyota remains a colossus, obviously we always talk about the Endurance world championship. This coup by Ferrari seems to me to be a big step forward also for the competition, which will now be even more beautiful in the future, given that they will get to exceed ten participations and will truly become a world championship of car manufacturers and we are preparing to see a future for this extremely interesting category”.