Invest, innovate, intrigue. The Florentine handbag brand Gianni Chiarini, acquired in 2017 by Alessandro Benetton’s 21 Investimenti fund (has 70% of the capital), challenges the industrial and geopolitical obstacles of this historical phase and strengthens its identity by focusing on Marcella, the launched shopping bag during the pandemic (it was presented for the first time at White in Milan on February 20, 2020, the day on which the first case of Covid in Italy was discovered) which, despite the complex period, has come to represent more than 10% of the company’s turnover becoming an iconic product.

Marcella is now enriched with a limited edition created in collaboration with the Brazilian green shoe brand Dotz. The result is a capsule consisting of four bags and four moccasins made with sustainable materials (ecological cotton fabric and recycled pet, tassels made by a community of women from the favelas), distributed only in Gianni Chiarini direct stores and online.

«We want to be a company that represents Florentine craftsmanship in a contemporary key – explains Ezio Raccichini, general manager of Gc group spa – while maintaining affordable prices and strengthening its presence on international markets. Having a clear identity is essential ».

Today exports are worth about 50% of turnover, which this year will return to pre-Covid levels, close to 26 million euros in 2019, with a profit for the second consecutive year: “We have a significant presence in Europe – explains the CEO – especially in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and we are strong in Japan, which is our first foreign market. But let’s look at new geographies such as Scandinavia, Korea and the USA. Next year we will work on landing on the American market ». Meanwhile, the distribution of Gianni Chiarini relies on two direct stores (in Milan and Florence), shop-in-shop at the Rinascente (in Milan, Rome, Turin, Cagliari), temporary popups abroad (from 21 September to 11 October will be in Galeries Lafayette in Paris) and a widespread presence in Japan (nine shop-in-shops and one store in Tokyo managed by the distributor).

The brand is also present in about 500 multi-brand stores in Italy and the same number in the world. “We continued to invest in internationalization during the pandemic – explains Raccichini – the shareholders believed in the project, they supported us and today we can restart growth with a focus on iconic products, reorganized distribution, e-commerce more than doubled. which is worth 6-7% of turnover “. And with potential that, according to the manager, could push the company from 25-26 million in revenues to 40 million in a few years: “Sales of the spring-summer 2023 collection have a positive trend – he says – with prices that have remained stable. because for now we have not passed on to consumers all the cost increases we are bearing ».