Giannini: “Casalegno is a model and its crucial values ​​in today’s Italy”

ROME. The 45th edition of the Casalegno award returns to crown journalists. Massimo Giannini, Gennaro Sangiuliano, Virginia Lozito, Fausto Biloslavo and, in homage to memory, David Sassoli, are the five winners of the 2023 edition of the prestigious award created to honor the memory of Carlo Casalegno, former partisan, journalist and deputy director of the The printbarbarously killed by red terrorists in 1977.

“When a journalist is killed, a piece of democracy is destroyed”, wrote Sergio Mattarella in a letter sent on the occasion of the conference “The courage to inform” promoted by this newspaper, the University of Turin and the Order of Journalists in 2017. «The quality of democratic society is measured on the values ​​of freedom and autonomy of journalism» added the head of state, for whom Casalegno’s lesson was and remains «a lesson and a sacrifice that serve as a warning that questions society in its ability to recognize the freedom of information, the foundation of the democratic dialectic”.

And it is with these same words that the Governor of District 2080, Guido Franceschetti, welcomes the five finalists and the jury for the award ceremony. An intervention in which he reads one of the last articles with which Casalegno denounced the climate of silence and complicity between the Red Brigades and the world of left-wing extremism, asking not for emergency laws but for police and intelligence operations. A denunciation then addressed to Autonomia Operaia, whose leader, Pifano, declared with impunity “we are at war and in war whoever shoots first wins”.

«I am honoured, I could never have missed this ceremony» begins the director of The print Massimo Giannini, receiving the honorable mention for his “continuous commitment to carrying out his work as a journalist and director of historic newspapers with the highest professionalism, in the name of ethics and respect for information, demonstrated with even greater merit in these last difficult years of multiple crises. «Carlo Casalegno – continues Giannini – was deputy editor of the newspaper that I have the honor of directing, in a very difficult season of our political and civil life. Today, in many ways, it is an equally difficult season, there is a very gloomy climate and we have a great need to keep up the values ​​to which that journalist and that journalism were anchored». Giannini underlines the meaning of the award, enclosed in its subtitle: the courage of ideas. It is the challenge of the present: «Never before today, with so many attempts to manipulate information, does one need the courage to go a little further. There is always one more step to take to illuminate dark areas and discover new truths». As for the contents, the basic aspect of our existence are the ideas that he, he explains, for a newspaper like The print coincide with the ideals: «Ours are the same as the Press of Casalegno who directed together with another team of directors: the Constitution, freedom, equality, solidarity, the secular state”.

Absent because he was busy in Venice, the Minister of Culture was awarded in recent days for his work as an essayist and director of Tg2 with the motivation “the exemplary commitment as a journalist, essayist and high representative of the institutions, for the dissemination of culture emphasizing its importance as an instrument of union and freedom among peoples”. Sangiuliano participated via video in the evening hosted by Virginia Lozito, a Tg1 journalist awarded in turn by the jury and the only woman in the five («For her distinguished and constant commitment to spreading the truth through the news and to honestly and loyally inform the public opinion, as well as for the attention to the new generations who are approaching the delicate profession of journalist»). The video dedicated to the former president of the European Parliament David Sassoli is very touching. His wife Alessandra Vittorini, moved to collect his prize in memory, recalled how Sassoli remained a journalist to the end, despite having changed his profession.

In the end to take the stage were the war correspondents, who returned to the limelight with Russia’s war on Ukraine. Francesca Mannocchi, freelancer and collaborator of The print (“lucid and honest witness of the truth with the style of a free journalism”), Ilario Piagnarelli (“for the correct and punctual dissemination of the news“), Andrea Romoli (“for revealing the incessant search for answers to the deep civil wounds that wars carry them with them»), Fausto Biloslavo («explorer of places and of the Truth») and Luca Steinmann «“courageous war correspondent who has always represented history to us while this was happening before his eyes»). The jury chose to reward Biloslavo, who recalled that at least 30 journalists have already died in Ukraine. “We need witnesses on the ground, we are your eyes of war,” he said, underlining the importance of the journalist’s role in a war played out on the ground with fake news that causes victims such as bullets