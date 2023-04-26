Home » Giants beat Cardinals 5-4 on Sabol’s home run
Entertainment

Giants beat Cardinals 5-4 on Sabol’s home run

by admin
Giants beat Cardinals 5-4 on Sabol’s home run

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blake Sabol hit a game-ending, two-run home run in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied against the St. Louis Cardinals for a 5-4 victory Tuesday night.

With two out and a runner on second, Sabol sent Ryan Helsley’s pitch over the center-field wall for his first career game-ending home run. Helsley (0-2) missed his third save of the year.

San Francisco trailed 4-2 in the ninth. Joc Pederson advanced on second baseman Tommy Edman’s fielding error, and Mike Yastrzemski followed with an RBI double that got the Giants within one.

Yastrzemski had homered before, in San Francisco’s fourth straight win.

Paul Goldschmidt broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run single in the eighth that had put the Cardinals ahead on the scoreboard.

Edman homered in the third for the Cardinals.

Sean Hhelle (1-0) won by a scoreless ninth in an eight-pitcher game for San Francisco.

Cardinals starter Jake Woodford allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four.

For the Cardinals, Venezuelan Willson Conreras 4-2.

For the Giants, Venezuelan Thairo Estrada 4-1 with a run scored.

See also  The insurance also gives the shock, the policy for the electric car arrives

You may also like

Outrage over an act of vandalism in a...

The North Face Urban Exploration 2023 Spring/Summer REDISCOVER...

At the Geox Theater the jazz voice of...

Hair removal ads fined 200,000 for using orangutans...

Vincent’s unsustainable daily newspaper – Il Sole 24...

Grandchildren Law: 80 Argentines per day apply for...

Four Peking Opera films released nationwide for the...

the participant who moved Pampita with his story...

Polished and improved within three months, enriched performance...

Tigres take advantage of León in Champions League...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy