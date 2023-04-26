Giants beat Cardinals 5-4 on Sabol’s home run

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blake Sabol hit a game-ending, two-run home run in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied against the St. Louis Cardinals for a 5-4 victory Tuesday night.

With two out and a runner on second, Sabol sent Ryan Helsley’s pitch over the center-field wall for his first career game-ending home run. Helsley (0-2) missed his third save of the year.

San Francisco trailed 4-2 in the ninth. Joc Pederson advanced on second baseman Tommy Edman’s fielding error, and Mike Yastrzemski followed with an RBI double that got the Giants within one.

Yastrzemski had homered before, in San Francisco’s fourth straight win.

Paul Goldschmidt broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run single in the eighth that had put the Cardinals ahead on the scoreboard.

Edman homered in the third for the Cardinals.

Sean Hhelle (1-0) won by a scoreless ninth in an eight-pitcher game for San Francisco.

Cardinals starter Jake Woodford allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four.

For the Cardinals, Venezuelan Willson Conreras 4-2.

For the Giants, Venezuelan Thairo Estrada 4-1 with a run scored.

