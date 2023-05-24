Giants top Twins 4-3 on Conforto’s double, homer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead double that ignited a key drive in the sixth inning and hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh as the San Francisco Giants rallied for a 4-3 victory Tuesday night. to the Minnesota Twins, earning their seventh win in eight games.

Starter Alex Cobb (4-1) turned seven innings for the third time in four starts this month. He overcame a two-run homer by Byron Buxton in the first inning and a solo shot by Michael Taylor in the fifth to give the Twins a 3-0 lead.

The Giants stranded two runners in scoring position in the third and fourth innings off starter Sonny Gray, who led off the sixth by walking JD Davis.

Conforto doubled into the gap in left-center, Mitch Haniger drew a bases-loading walk that ended the work of Gray, the major league ERA leader at 1.82.

Gray threw 105 pitches, two shy of his season high.

Puerto Rican Jovani Morán got the first two outs but Patrick Bailey was walked for the first run. Brock Stewart took the mound and walked pinch-hitter Bryce Johnson.

Facing Jorge Lopez (1-2) in the seventh inning, Thairo Estrada led off with a double and jogged home with Conforto’s 10th home run of the season.

Camilo Doval earned his 13th save in 14 chances.

For the Giants, the Venezuelans Estrada 5-1 with a run scored, Wilmer Flores 2-0.

For the Twins, Colombian Donovan Solano 4-1 with a run scored. Puerto Ricans Willi Castro 4-0, Christian Vázquez 3-1.