Unleashing new inspiration with bold brushwork, Gianvito Rossi launched a new 2023 autumn and winter series, outlining a mysterious and sexy female image. The designer draws inspiration from the world of punk and gothic styles, and takes it a step further with rich details on the original style.

Boots have become the focus of attention this season. Whether knee-high boots or over-the-knee boots, they all use design language to depict a subtle struggle between strength and sexiness, which is also the essence of the entire series.

Black patent leather over-the-knee boots kick off the collection in a bold, bold silhouette with a slim heel. Its simple and classic silhouette and strap details on the side of the shoe tell a sense of vitality and strength. Meanwhile, platform pumps in patent leather and eye-catching D’Orsay shoes also show rich details in endless strap decoration.

The other knee-high boots release the charming allure with a special hollow design. The traditional gladiator shoe silhouette is recreated with Gothic inspiration. The thick black leather strap A gorgeous and attractive visual feast is brewing on the calf, and the long straps decorated on the back can extend this temptation upwards.

Over-the-knee boots made of supple suede are decorated with cut-out details on the front, sides and back, revealing just the right amount of sexiness in the subtle skin exposure, redefining elegant style.

The over-the-knee boots made of precious nappa leather show a new vitality through the metal chain around the ankle, wrapping the legs in a surging energy, symbolizing a tribute to punk culture. The 10cm stiletto heel design also brings another femininity to the overall silhouette.

Suede leather boots and ankle boots are embellished with several silver buckles, and present the elegance and thick rubber sole style of D’Orsay high heels. Exaggerated metal eyelet decorations are used on boots and high heels, eye-catching and dazzling.

The series also includes a western boot style shoe, which injects multiple imaginations into the silhouette of the series through the raised toe design, and interprets a strong personality style.

A range of black tones populate the collection, ranging from ink black to onyx black, and define the season’s palette with rich purple tones, including a new off-white, unexpected shades of gray and an alluring and enigmatic python print.

Gianvito Rossi’s 2023 autumn and winter series uses bold interpretations as footnotes for strong women, releases their unique charm for mature women, and creates a new female image that is rebellious and seductive.