Combining avant-garde design and glamour, Gianvito Rossi’s new Spring/Summer 2023 collection depicts exuberant strength and sophisticated sophistication. The designer uses sharp, decisive and highly contoured silhouette lines to outline the bold femininity that the brand represents. Sexy dark boots, jeweled gladiator sandals and bold platform mules stand out in the collection.

Deep black leather blends beautifully with eye-catching shiny details for a punk-inspired appeal. A glamorous crystal chain and signature ribbon buckle add an edgy edge to slouchy pointed-toe boots and booties. And on the d’Orsay lace-up, the crystal detailing is transformed into a new studded embellishment that shines on the bare ankle.

Gianvito Rossi

There are also radiant crystals embedded in the three slender straps of the pointed sandals and heels for a dramatic sparkle.

In the summer, a playful game of colour and texture is underway, illuminating a vibrant elegance. Metallic leather pointed-toe stiletto sandals feature a resin upper with a variety of emerald-shaped crystals, including red, yellow, green and pink. The iridescent leather strapped gladiator sandals are detailed with a ribbon buckle for a burst of power.

Gianvito Rossi

Platform shoes are the focus of the season: bright satin sandals and 1970s-inspired mules feature a dreamy spiral pattern that exudes alluring femininity, where lightness meets boldness. A harmony of elegance and dynamism.

Gianvito Rossi

Gemstones also feature in this season’s collections: jade, opal, turquoise, amethyst and tiger’s eye, adorning gladiator sandals with slender, super-heeled heels, and the voluminous chunky heels of metallic leather mules. Adding a touch of raw nature to edgy designs, it’s perfect for summer festive celebrations.

Brave, daring and at the same time supremely feminine, each piece this season is the ultimate interpretation and sublimation of Gianvito Rossi’s signature style.