by Oliver on September 2, 2023 in EP

. Gif From God count alongside colleagues like SeeYouSpaceCowboy to the high-flyers of the younger wave of “Sasscore” renaissance bands with the momentum on their side. For the EP Digital Red they have nevertheless left themselves for a relatively long time.

Good, since the long player approximation_of_a_human had to too .gif from god (or meanwhile DOTGIFFROMGOD) get over a pandemic. And finding less stupid song titles, to which the band from Richmond was otherwise subscribed, but which were now channeled into reasonable forms without gimmick oversaturation, must also have taken time.

But maybe it took the longest to pour all this flood of ideas from math and grindcore, screamo and emoviolence set pieces into songs that turned out to be slightly longer in terms of average playing time than the previous discography held ready.

Be that as it may: in the broadest sense Digital Red above all continued the band’s previous path, even if now more often felt as associations in the sound Full of Hell may serve.

With the involvement of Maya Chun (responsible for mixing and mastering the EP), sounds Knife Goes In, Guts Come Out however, first of all, as if the band had the St. Anger– Borrowed snare dumpsters to ignite an almost random stream of nagging growls and aggressive hisses, shaping blastbeats and beatdowns to deathcore, wherever Meat_Man Meets Man later makes the pigs grunt.

In A Kiss for Every Hornet the stoic repetition of riffs feigns catchiness before chaos erupts insanely, but the melancholic retreat at the end is even better. The Cow’s Meow throttles the nastiness further into delirium and the interlude Youth Medium: Child Psychic experiments with industrial ambient schemes that stage the happy hardcore dance floor as a screwing and steaming workshop of the 90s. Without actually a paradigm-shifting palace revolution in the canon of . Gif From God kindle could really stand out scenes sticking with lots of intensity but agile Digital Red insofar as they represent a kind of transition plate.

DIGITAL RED by DOTGIFFROMGOD

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

