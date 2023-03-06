TURIN – Planned battery factories, but which could fail or slip over time. Why? Simple, the investment is cheaper in the US, where the Inflation Reduction Act passed by President Joe Biden has produced a dewatering effect compared to the programs. At risk, according to a survey by Transport & Environment, two thirds of battery production in Europe. US subsidies could attract many of the gigafactories planned in the Old Continent overseas: half of the production in Italy is at risk. To react, Brussels should launch new accessible incentives and simplified permits.





48% of Italy’s planned lithium-ion battery production risks being delayed, scaled back or even cancelled. An example is the case of Italvolt, a project envisaged in Scarmagno, on what is left of the former Olivetti, near Turin. A project that is now hanging in the balance and would be downsized in favor of its twin Statevolt in California, even if many had expressed doubts about the validity of the objectives and goals indicated by Lars Carlstrom from the outset. The analysis, which takes into consideration 50 announced plants, reveals that throughout Europe 68% of production capacity is at risk: 1.2 TWh of European production of batteries, capable of equipping 18 million electric cars, is at high or medium risk of disruption or relocation. Without these volumes, Europe will not be able to meet the domestic demand for accumulators forecast for 2030, and will therefore have to import them.

The problems concern all countries, from Germany to Hungary, from Spain to Italy, passing through the United Kingdom. Tesla’s gigafactory in Berlin is where the largest share of production is at risk. The company said it will concentrate cell manufacturing in the United States to take advantage of IRA incentives. You also risk Northvolt’s planned gigafactory in Heide. Process delayed and top management interested in giving precedence to the United States. The West Midlands gigafactory in the UK has yet to find a strong investor if it is to avoid the bankruptcy fate of Britishvolt. The fate of InoBat’s projects in Serbia and Spain is uncertain, at least since the company obtained incentives for a joint venture with a US company in the state of Indiana.

“The industrial plans for the production of batteries in the EU are under the crossfire of the United States and China“, declares Carlo Tritto, Policy Officer of T&E Italia. “To compete effectively, the European Union must immediately adopt a green industrial policy focused on batteries, providing robust support to increase production volumes. The continent is called to react to American protectionist policies and Chinese domination in recent years to carve out a leading role in this strategic sector. Otherwise, there is the risk of accumulating a delay that could translate into a heavy industrial defeat”.

The environmental association is calling for a central European fund that states can draw on to strengthen the electric car supply chain. And the finger is pointed at the Net Zero Industrial Act which will be published by the European Commission on 14 March. “Tax breaks and subsidies would be needed to increase industrial volumes in full compliance with European environmental standards. And a program that simplifies and streamlines project authorization procedures”.