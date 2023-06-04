Gigi Hadid in Miu Miu Arcadie’s latest image campaign

Exploring the contemporary hinterland between the real and the surreal in imagery, Miu Miu celebrates the emblematic matelassé collection in two styles: the iconic Wander bag and a new look featuring Gigi Hadid and photographed by Steven Meisel The Arcadie bag.

Since ancient Greece, Arcadie has been an ideal place, a joyful, idyllic paradise immersed in nature.

Drawing inspiration from the life and spirit of American artist Margaret Keane, Steven Meisel reinvents the Miu Miu girl by evoking his instantly recognizable aesthetic, a homage that creates an uncanny ambience for these portraits capturing Gigi Hadid and Miu Miu accessories. environment. In the same way that Margaret Keane’s indomitable character, her freedom, her story, all have parallels with Miu Miu’s unquestionable attitude, Gigi Hadid’s gestures, moods and emotions are reflected here.

The richness of these ideal spaces – the texture and authenticity of the brushstrokes – is matched by the sophistication of Miu Miu’s signature Matelassé craftsmanship. Combining modern lightness with traditional leather craftsmanship, this signature Miu Miu craftsmanship adds texture and depth to the bag’s style.

The suggested price of Miu Miu Wander and Arcadie bags ranges from $2,400 to $3,300. Interested readers please pay attention.