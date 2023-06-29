Giglio.com teams up with Vestiaire Collective and lands in second hand

Listen to the audio version of the article

Giglio.com, a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and active in the retail sale of luxury clothing and accessories, lands in the second hand segment by joining forces with one of the main players in this segment: Vestiaire Collective.

The aim of the project is to encourage circular fashion, by re-entering the market (in the appropriate channels) with products that would otherwise lie in wardrobes and by stimulating customers to reinvest the profit in high-quality products. In line with what emerged from the Vestiaire Collective Impact Report 2023: 8 out of 10 users of the platform, in fact, say that buying and selling second-hand luxury items has allowed them to invest in higher quality pieces that last longer ; 85% say they are willing to buy fewer but better quality items.

«The circular economy is an extremely topical issue – Giuseppe Giglio, president and CEO of Giglio.com, explains to Il Sole 24 Ore -. So when the opportunity to enter into this partnership arose, we didn’t hesitate. Sustainability is at the top of our priority list: we have invested and continue to invest heavily to reduce our environmental impact. Moreover, about 85% of our 200 employees are under the age of 35 and the theme is deeply felt starting from concrete gestures, such as avoiding waste, not using plastic».

The mechanism has already been tested: the customers (or new customers) of the Palermo boutique – now active on a global scale with e-commerce – can contact Vestiaire Collective directly via a web page on the Giglio.com website, sell some and iconic accessories in their possession to the French platform (without having to upload them online and manage the sale with the final buyers) and receive in exchange a shopping voucher with a value increased by 10% compared to that of the goods sold to VC, to be spent in Giglio physical boutiques or on Giglio.com.

“We are delighted to continue collaborating with key players in the fashion industry to shape a more sustainable future. The more our collective grows, the more the positive impact on the industry increases. Today, we are thrilled to be able to include Giglio.com as one of our resale partners on this circular journey,” commented Dounia Wone, chief impact officer, Vestiaire Collective. The French platform has other similar agreements in place with luxury e-commerce platforms including Mytheresa and LuisaViaRoma.

