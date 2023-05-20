Gildo Insfrán once again criticized the Court and the people of Buenos Aires: “They want to annul the will of the people”

The Governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfran, criticized this Saturday, May 20, the Supreme Court of Justice and warned that if he gives rise to the opposition’s claim to review the provincial Constitution and challenge his candidacy in the next elections, the country “would cease to be a federal state“.

“They want annul the will of the people of Formosa and we cannot allow it, because the people are sovereign. We have not violated an article of the Constitution, neither national nor provincial,” the provincial chief, who will be running for a sixth re-election, told the press during an act.

Feuds, politicized court and rift: a history of contradictions in the fight for the Peronist provincial re-elections

“If the Court does what the opposition beggars ask for, it would be directly erase federalism“, he mentioned about the presentation made by the deputy of Together for Change and candidate for governor, fernando carbajalwhich asked the High Court for a precautionary measure to suspend the next elections.

Gildo Insfrán: “The porteños want to say directly who is going to be the governor of Formosa”

“We would cease to be a federal State and provincial constitutions would have no value or meaning“Insfrán insisted, and considered that” the attacks that Formosa is receiving “are due to the fact that”porteños mean directly who is going to be the governor of the province by designation and not by vote”.

Fernando Carbajal, former federal judge and opposition candidate in Formosa.

For the president, the opposition questions “alternation” of the governor and lieutenant governor, but he wondered: “Does the alternation have to be resolved in court? Or does the alternation have to be resolved by the sovereign people? And he added: “There are opponents, who are already proclaimed candidates because they do not respect the electoral schedule and are already campaigning; the ones who are lazy with papers are you“.

“Those who have an indefinite position They are those people who now have to decide, because they are up to 75 years of age and for as long as their good conduct and honor lasts,” he pointed out against the ministers of the Supreme Court.

The elections in Formosa and the request to challenge Gildo Insfrán

After the presentation he made Together for Change to know the article that allows indefinite re-election is constitutional, the Attorney General of the Nation opined that the Supreme Court You should not intervene in the discussion.

“Given the exhaustive nature of the jurisdiction provided for in article 117 of the National Constitution and its impossibility of being extended by any person or power, I believe that the process is alien to knowledge of the Court,” said the interim prosecutor, Eduardo Casal.

The opposition claim seeks to suspend the election scheduled for June 25, in line with what happened in the elections of San Juan and Tucumán with the nominations of Sergio Unac y Juan Manzurcorrespondingly, although these are different claims.

FP / ED