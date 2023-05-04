Gildo Insfrán: “When I talk about porteños I mean the oligarchs”

the governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfranclarified this Wednesday, May 3, that when criticizes the porteños refers to “the oligarchs“, after the controversy generated by his statements about the residents of the City of Buenos Aires being “revered sons of his mother“.

“They are offended by everything I said yesterday. On the stations of the Buenos Aires they said anything about me. I do not care. When I talk about porteños I mean the oligarchs. The worker does not have to be offendedbecause he is also suffering from the oligarchy,” stressed Insfrán.

In statements made in the town of The foalwhere he participated in the solidarity operation “For our people everything”, the governor continued: “The city of Buenos Aires is a privileged district: it has 206 square kilometers and our land has 74,600 square kilometers. What’s more, here we have to do 14 thousand meters pipe to bring water to 15 to 20 families”.

Twenty-four hours after controversial statements against the people of Buenos Aires, the provincial president questioned the Budget that the City of Buenos Aires receives, stating that it is “the richest district and benefited by the national government“.

“It only has 6% of inhabitants with 206 square kilometers and they carry 35% of the national budget and next to it is a province that is more extensive with more inhabitants (Buenos Aires) and has 25%, and the rest is for us,” he shot.

In this context, Insfrán retorted: “Their thing is very different, here it is much more difficult and, nevertheless, we have it and it is thanks to the effort of all, because it is not the achievement of one person, but of all. Each one contributed their grain of sand and we have what we have today in health, education, drinking water, connectivity”.

Insfrán: “Here we are poor, but worthy”

“Those of us in the interior are all poorThey come looking for the poor here, but why do they come if in Recoleta they are going to find families living with their little heater on the sidewalk of the streets. Here we are poor, but worthy“, he lashed out.

When participating in an act at a school in a community originally from western Formosa, the Peronist president had said on Tuesday that “the only thing the porteños do is look at Europe,” since “the interior of the country never interested them.”

“This Argentina was made from the north. The northern provinces made Argentina,” emphasized Insfrán, who will seek a new mandate at the head of Formosa in the next provincial elections on June 25.

