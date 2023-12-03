Gillette Launches “Hit Reset with Gillette” Gaming Campaign

Gillette Gaming introduces new products and content

Global – Gillette™, a company known for providing the best in personal care for over 110 years, is bringing new excitement and content to its customers with the launch of “Gillette Gaming”. This innovation is aimed at elevating the gaming experience for enthusiasts by providing them with content specifically tailored to their interests.

As per a statement on Gillette’s website, “Hit Reset with Gillette” campaign promotes an engaging gaming experience that allows users to feel refreshed and ready for every game. The company states that they are committed to providing great products and experiences that help gamers bring out their best selves.

For more information, you can view the full statement at https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231129740952/zh-CN/

The new Gillette Gaming initiative is a result of the company’s effort to tap into the booming gaming market which includes platforms like Twitch, YouTube and others. With this new launch, Gillette aims to expand its product offerings to include gaming-specific content and experiences tailored to the gaming audience. This includes a wide range of products specifically designed to enhance the gaming experience, as well as unique gaming events and activities.

According to Daniel Ordonez, Gillette’s product manager, “At Gillette, we support the gaming community and aim to provide a state-of-the-art gaming experience. Events and activities such as ‘Gillette Gaming’ and the recent Gillette Esports Awards are testament to our commitment to the gaming community”.

The company also announced collaborations with Razer, an industry-leading gaming hardware manufacturer. This collaboration will see the launch of new products specifically designed to enhance the gaming experience, including apparel and accessories. More information about these products can be found at gillette.com/razer.com/razerGilletteLabs.

Gillette has been a household name for over 120 years, offering customers a range of grooming products including razors, shaving foam, and other personal care items. It aims to provide its customers with top-of-the-line products and experiences that enhance their daily lives.

About Procter & Gamble

Gillette is a brand of Procter & Gamble Company, one of the largest and most diversified consumer goods companies globally. P&G provides brands such as Always®, Ariel®, Charmin®, Crest®, and many more. More information on their products can be found at www.pg.com and they can be contacted for further inquiries.

About Esports Awards

The Esports Awards is an internationally recognized celebration of excellence in video gaming. With categories spanning across different video game genres, the event aims to acknowledge and honor the achievements and contributions of the gaming community. It attracts thousands of participants and viewers globally and plans to host and expand on the number of events through the coming years.

