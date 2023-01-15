Home Entertainment Gillian was stunned to see the ribs and breasts, and the Internet was stunned: it is not good to lose weight-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Gillian was stunned to see the ribs and breasts, and the Internet was stunned: it is not good to lose weight

Gillian seems to be getting thinner and thinner. (taken from Little Red Book)

(Hong Kong, 15th) Gillian Chung (Gillian), who is about to turn 42 on the 21st of this month, has often become the focus of discussion among netizens over the years. And shocked everyone. Since Gillian participated in “Riding the Waves 3After “, she has successfully lost weight, dieting and exercising both ways, which brought her back to her best condition, and even returned to the peak of her appearance. Netizens unanimously praised her as a goddess for her thin body. After losing 13 kilograms, Gillian has lost a full two laps. She returned to her thin peak when she debuted. ).

Yesterday, the official account of a fashion apparel brand shared a short video of Gillian and Ah Sa exchanging gifts on social media. In the video, the two prepared surprise gifts for each other. Ah Sa gave Gillian a fluffy handbag. Jiao gave Ah Sa an aromatherapy burner, and they all liked each other’s gifts. Ah Sa even said to Ah Gil: “I like whatever you give me.” The two sisters are very affectionate, and the atmosphere is super warm and sweet .

However, the focus of netizens fell on Gillian. She was wearing a low-cut vest with an exposed navel, which was in sharp contrast to Ah Sa’s winter dress in a big cold shirt. Gillian, who showed her heart and small waist, was very sexy. Showing off her Fit figure, when she leaned forward, it was even more nosebleed. However, in the video, Gillian is obviously much thinner than before, and she even showed ribbed breasts, and her heart is so thin that her bones are visible. Some netizens reminded her not to continue to lose weight, she was already thin enough, and told her to eat more.

Gillian was surprised to see rib breasts. (taken from Little Red Book)
Gillian’s rare sexy appearance in a short video. (taken from Little Red Book)
Gillian in the video seems to be thinner than Ah Sa. (taken from Little Red Book)
Gillian successfully lost weight and reached a new level of thinness. (taken from Weibo)
Gillian and Ah Sa have always been sisters. (taken from Weibo)

