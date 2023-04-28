Giöbia – Acid Disorder – Album Review

Giöbia – Acid Disorder

Origin: Milan / Italy

Release: 28.04.2023

Label: Heavy Psych Sounds

Duration: 44:58

Genre: Space Rock / Psychedelic Rock

Floating for almost twenty years Giöbia on spherical clouds through our auditory canals. The number of releases is difficult to determine, because in addition to many studio albums, there is a live release, countless EPs and also split releases with other bands. Sorted strictly by pure Giöbia Studio albums, then should Acid Disorder be the sixth complete work.

If you are wondering about the strange band name, let me explain that the name Giöbia comes from an old pre-Christian ritual from Northern Italy. There, a larger-than-life straw doll resembling a witch is burned as a reconciliation and sacrifice to nature. There is a similar ritual in Cologne, for example, where the so-called nubbel is set on fire as a substitute for our sins.

Guitars on flowing carpets

But it works Giöbia musically non-violent. On the contrary, the sound is characterized by spherical, seemingly endless space rock. The band interweaves oversized keyboard carpets with guitars full of effects. This sometimes leads to passages that seem electronic in the compositions. The singing and the drumming are also full of reverb and are subordinate to the overall concept. Depending on how you focus, friends of Krautrock can also feel addressed by the album.

In nice midtempo and synthesizer melodies Tangerine Dream Level, started Queen Of Wands. It glides through the room for seven minutes and is spiced up with guitars in the last part. In the genre it is already a foreseeable announcement to start an album with the longest track. A little rougher, but no less reverberant than the second The Sweetest Nightmare. Giöbia conjure up music for the darkness to surrender and lose in completely.

Galactic motley

Consciousness Equals Energy gallops and floats at the same time. Although sound Giöbia after a sci-fi soundtrack, but this is not about the vastness of space. Rather, the band takes us on a journey into our conscious and subconscious. On this musical journey you can HERE participate.

The subliminally driving Screaming Souls is up until now Acid Disorder the rockiest piece. Blood Is Gone sounds unspectacular at first, but at second glance it’s full of ideas, breaks and a guitar solo, which probably echoes from the neighboring studio.

Owns a completely own cosmos of sound Galactic circus. The galactic circus conjures up childlike, superficial melodies, pushing the guitars out of the circus tent. The impression is created that this track belongs to a funky 1960s B-movie. I see a glittering lunar surface in my mind’s eye. Little elves dance around between pointed rocks. The whole thing is overseen by a white-painted magician, who is, of course, David Bowie is played.

Washed out guitars in glittering infinity

In Line is then probably the reflection of a drug trip. You can still hear the guitars as if through washed-out walls. The singing voice is thrown back as an echo. The rhythm section alone provides structure, topped by the sound of a tambourine. A very special composition with a lot of fog flushing.

Finally, the mystical space rock ride ends in the title song Acid Disorder. The sounds melt, run over each other and swirl. The guitar blurs in the overpowering synthesizers and pulls snippets of vocals out of the confusion. This journey has no end, but ultimately the listener finds himself at the center of a slowly spinning, glittering galaxy or his or her own drugged self.

Conclusion

Giöbia play with our mind and perception. Keyboards, reverberant vocals and spacy guitars sound otherworldly and yet beguilingly beautiful. Acid Disorder is very special and takes the listener to another dimension of their own. 8 / 10



Line Up

Melissa – Synthesizer, Gesang

Bazu – vocals, strings

Pietro – drums

Detrji – Bass



Tracklist

01. Queen Of Wands

02. The Sweetest Nightmare

03. Consciousness Equals Energy

04. Screaming Souls

05. Blood Is Gone

06. Galactic circus

07. In Line

08. Acid Disorder

