GIORGIO ARMANI SUPPORTS THE HORIZON FOUNDATION

Model Benjamin crossed the Atlantic Ocean with his friends and left behind a magnificent feat before going blind

Adventure and friendship, exploration and goodwill set sail in the name, and dreams will eventually come true. Giorgio Armani supports the first project of the non-profit Horizon Foundation, founded in 2022 by model Benjamin.

At the age of 28, Benjamin suffered from retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary degenerative vision disease that is still incurable. Therefore, he decided to create the Horizon Foundation to raise public awareness of the disease and raise funds for related research.

Crossing the Atlantic is a dream come true, with an important message: to turn every experience into a commitment and an expression of individuality.

Giorgio Armani supported Benjamin and his four friends in this project. Graphic photographers, directors and cinematographers, among others, accompanied this unique adventure, engraving memories and evoking resonance.

The preparations and journey across the Atlantic will be documented in sections, posted on Giorgio Armani social media platforms, bringing this exciting adventure to the attention of the audience and helping to raise funds.

Benjamin was a Giorgio Armani fashion show model and helped launch the Giorgio Armani Vela collection and the Giorgio Armani eyewear collection.