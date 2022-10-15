Mysterious, aleatory, elusive. In a word: Giorgione. Zorzi da Castelfranco, known as Giorgione, is one of the masters of the Venetian School but, despite the great popularity he had in life, he is also one of the most enigmatic figures in the history of Western painting. Ugo Monneret de Villard wrote about him in 1904: “The date and place of his birth are uncertain, the vicissitudes of life are obscure, death is mysterious, and perhaps enveloped by passionate tragedy.”

Contemporary with Leonardo Da Vinci but, unlike him, incredibly mysterious, the certain works of Giorgione can be counted on the fingers of one hand. Those documented are only four, while most are of uncertain attribution.

Lived in the middle of the Renaissance, but capable of anticipating modern painting, Giorgione is the protagonist of the last volume of the Menarini group’s art series. The monograph, edited by Silvana Editoriale, was written by Giovanni Carlo Federico Villa and presented at the Ateneo Veneto in Venice in the presence of the author, Giovanni Carlo Federico Villa.

Few traces remain of Giorgione’s short life: he is mentioned in very few archival documents and his documented works are only four, while most are of uncertain attribution. On the other hand, the traces left in Italian art are profound. Rich in often mysterious symbols, they are affected by the requests of the rich and refined patrons of the Lagoon. An artist representative of the scientific spirit and research, who constantly elaborates something new.

“Giorgione – explains Villa – is the one who, as can be seen in the” Frieze of the liberal and mechanical arts “, better than others represents the profound meaning of the dialogue between humanism and science, as also transpires from” The Three Philosophers “, with complex meanings allegorical. “From the date to the precise place of birth, the information about Giorgione is very scarce. Born in Castelfranco Veneto, in the Treviso area, between 1477 and 1478, he moved to Venice as a young man where he studied in the Bellini workshop. in turn, he opened his own, where he had as pupils Sebastiano del Piombo and Tiziano.

“What we know for sure is that, in a career span of just over ten years – continues Villa – Giorgione achieves a remarkable fame, which has remained unchanged over the centuries”. In fact, the Venetian painter is an exemplary artist of the dialogue between Humanism and Science. He is an artist attentive to everything that happens in his city, Venice, where 90% of the books published at the time are printed and where merchants and knowledge, East and West meet. As Villa explains, he dialogues with the characters of his time, from men of the church, of letters or of science, to merchants and philosophers. And he tries to convey interdisciplinarity in his works: his painting is no longer only sacred, but full of knowledge and allegories, which are also difficult for us to understand and of which today we find it difficult to reconstruct all the data, as in the “Frieze on the liberal and mechanical arts “.

He died at the age of 33 in 1510, due to one of the plague epidemics that shook Europe in the 16th century. In his very short life, however, he lays the foundations of the Venetian Renaissance and modern painting. In his experimenting and not being satisfied – explains Villa – he links his name to the technique of tonal painting, full of emotion, which gives way to a pictorial language that will become essential in European painting in the following centuries and will reign up to the Impressionists. Giorgione in fact marks the transition between Bellini and the generation of Titian, Tintoretto and Veronese, or the painters of modernity. His ability to look to the future is summarized in the inscription reported in the famous frieze of Giorgione’s house in Castelfranco Veneto: “Si prudens esse cupis in futura prospectum means”, “If you want to be wise, look to future things”.