Giovanni Ramero, the partisan boy killed in one of the first battles against Nazi-fascism

The armistice of 8 September was a symbolic breaking event for Italian history. Defined by the jurist and writer Salvatore Satta as “death of the fatherland”, it certainly marked a profound watershed in the events, even personal ones, of many Italians. In this sense, the historian Claudio Pavone writes: «Great, exceptional, catastrophic events place peoples and men before drastic options and almost suddenly make them aware of truths that operated without being well known, whose full knowledge was reserved for a few initiates. In this sense, the institutional vacuum created by 8 September characterizes the context in which Italians were called to make choices to which many of them never thought life could call them». Today, 80 years later, many stories are pressing to be told, stories of ordinary men who found themselves immersed in an extraordinary experience. One of them is that of a very young partisan, Giovanni Battista Ramero died “in one of the first battles fought against Nazi-fascism”.

The theft of petrol drums

The elderly of Mellea, and even the descendants of those who lived through the tragic moments of early December 1943, remember the story, each with different nuances. In the small fraction, however, the sign of the cruelty of those times is not forgotten and is not erased. “It was a terrible thing – says Mariuccia Crosetti, daughter of a witness – what the Germans did to that partisan was terrible”.

Giovanni Ramero was born in Spinetta, a hamlet of Cuneo, on 9 May 1925. A farmer, he had joined the First Alpine Division “Giustizia e Libertà”, “Bisalta” brigade. Dante Livio Bianco, in “Partisan War”, partially reconstructed the story: «I [partigiani] bovesani went to Valle Stura, settled in Vinadio, symbolically raised the tricolor and solemnly proclaimed “free city”. A brilliant expedition set off from this base, for the attack on the Mellea petrol depot, belonging to the Levaldigi airport, held by the Germans». The enterprise, which succeeded brilliantly, allowed the partisans to refuel, which was very useful in these early stages of the partisan war.

The III Jagdgeschwader 77 battalion of the Luftwaffe (the Nazi air force) stayed in Levaldigi, commanded by Major Kurt Ubben, identified thanks to the research conducted by the historian Livio Berardo. Berardo recalls: «Selected by Göring and his collaborators, the Luftwaffe officers were second only to those of the SS for fanaticism: anti-Semitism knew no brakes and contempt for the Italians was strong, motivated not only by the “betrayal” of Badoglio, but with explicitly racist reasons». The soldiers, immediately aware of the theft, arrived in Mellea. The partisans managed to disengage in time, but Ramero didn’t have the chance to save himself.

The victim and the executioner

The partisan raid plunged the country into the nightmare of retaliation. The Germans accused the parish priest Don Nicola Bernardi of complicity and prepared for devastation. “The roundups began – Crosetti writes in his memoirs” Una Mellese tells “-: they took everyone, fathers of families, old, young, children. They were taken to the airfield where the German command was.’ There the military had mass graves dug to shoot them. The priest managed to send a teacher, Lidia Bozzolo, to the curia in Fossano to warn the bishop, Dionisio Borra, who arrived by bicycle on December 9, around noon.

Meanwhile the Nazis found the sacrificial victim. Giovanni Ramero had been captured in the countryside. «They dragged him to the square, tied him to a truck and tortured him – testifies Crosetti -. My mom never told me the grisly details of his ordeal. Nobody talked about it.” The few eyewitnesses could do nothing but witness the boy cry and invoke his mother. Finally he was shot and hung from a light pole. The decision to exhibit the body in front of the schools was not accidental: «It was a place of passage, the mothers took the children to the lessons – explains Crosetti -. The Nazis wanted it to be a warning to everyone, even the little ones.”

The bullet holes under the tombstone

The soldiers, having identified the scapegoat, freed the hostages, also thanks to the mediating action of the bishop, who had obtained a meeting with the German major. Those who had fled returned to the village: «They had spent a day and a night in the fields with the children wrapped up in blankets, hidden in the “bialere” [i canali per l’irrigazione]».

After some time, the parish priest of Mellea obtained that the young man’s body be removed. A pit was dug near the stake where the mortal remains were buried “without a chest and without a cross”. Finally, one night, four partisans, «among whom was Giacomo Bollati, from the nearby hamlet of Gerbola», exhumed her and moved her outside the walls of the cemetery. After the war, the relatives definitively recovered the body. «Human cruelty has no limits, still today – concludes Mariuccia Crosetti -. We see it every day in Ukraine.”

Kurt Ubben, the executioner, did not make it to the end of the war alive. On April 27, 1944, his fighter plane was shot down over France and his parachute failed to deploy. Unlike Ramero, he was given a proper burial. He rests in the German war cemetery of Saint-Désir-de-Lisieux.

The grave of Kurt Ubben and an unknown soldier

