“Giovanni Zarrella Show”: The singer defended herself against a duet with Oli P | Entertainment

The pop singer was flabbergasted.

On Saturday evening, the top stars of the world of Schlager hit each other on ZDF. For the big summer party of the “Giovanni Zarrella Show”, the host had invited to the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund and was in a great mood himself: “We want to celebrate with you! I’m so happy that everyone came.”

Giovanni Zarrella demolished the hut!

Photo: ZDF

The guest list was glamorous: Not only the top stars of the German hit world performed, but also international artists like Michael Bolton (70) and Simply Red came and sang in a duet with Zarrella.

Only for Maite Kelly (43) was it a little too smooth in the meantime …

Maite Kelly unsteady on her feet

Zarrella announced Kelly as a guest star: “She’s been with us so many times. She is a safe bet. She knows how to set the mood, but also how to show the really big emotions!” During the performance of her song “Tonight Forever”, however, Maite didn’t seem quite sure on her feet in the meantime – and then revealed the reason for this: “The stage has probably just been freshly polished.”

Maite Kelly mastered the performance despite the smooth stage

Photo: ZDF

Zarrella was able to calm his guest down – and asserted: “You didn’t notice, Maite.” The singer also had support from her two dancers, who she announced directly as an accompaniment for her tour.

Schlager icon Semino Rossi (61) and Zarrella would probably have been a good match for this: shortly afterwards they danced and sang with stars like Ella Endlich (39) and Oli P den Macarena and rounded off their performance with hits like “Livin’ la vida loca” by Ricky Martin and “Hamma!” by Culcha Candela.

Zarrella excitedly cheered on the audience: “Dortmund, what’s going on here?!” He even described his singing partner Rossi as a “sex machine”, which made the hall tremble even more.

Singer urged to duet with Oli P

After the British pop icons Simply Red had presented their classic “Stars” live, Oli P’s next performance followed. He sang his song “Nie mehr meine” – a cover version of the number one hit “Allein Alone” by Polarkreis 18.

Giovanni Zarrella didn’t let his guest off the stage, but pulled him back to the microphone.

The singer was surprised at first

Photo: ZDF

Oli P. wondered: “That’s it now. What else?

In fact, Giovanni had a surprise for his guest: he showed his music video for the song “So bist du” – a cover version of Peter Maffay’s (73) hit. Back then, Oli P recorded this in a duet with a female singer.

Zarrella explained, “We pay attention to the lady you sing with. A special feature of this thing: This singer’s name is Natalie. The singer in my band is also called Natalie!” He promptly brought his bandmate to the front and had a lot of questions: “Natalie, you didn’t tell me that! How old were you when you sang with Oli? How did that happen?”

She explained that she came to the performance at the age of almost 18 through her producer at the time – but also had something to tell her duet partner: “Oli, I have to confess something to you. I never actually told you that.”

Natalie was already bursting out! She revealed to Oli: “I didn’t really want to sing with you at the time.” Zarrella could hardly believe it: “What?”

Lawyer took the singer through the wringer

However, Natalie didn’t have much of a say at the time, as she went on to explain: “I knew him from radio and television. And I thought you were a prat. I fought it tooth and nail. And then my producer at the time and his lawyer put me through the wringer.”

Meanwhile, Giovanni Zarrella was stunned: “Oh my God, it’s getting worse and worse?!” Oli P took the almost rejection from the past with humor and almost shook himself with laughter.

Singer later regretted nothing

He wanted to know: “Who was that?” Giovanni then had to interrupt this conversation in order to send the two back on stage for the duet for “So bist du”.

Now they liked to sing together – also from Natalie’s point of view

Photo: ZDF

This time Natalie was more than happy to volunteer. In retrospect, she liked the joint hit with Oli P: “I’ve never regretted it either.”

Today the duo loved their duet

Photo: ZDF

Get well wishes for sick Michelle

Pop star Michelle (51) had to cancel her participation in the show at short notice – Giovanni Zarrella gave warm wishes for a recovery on the live show: “She somehow upset her stomach. Get well soon, lots of amore and see you next time!”

Michelle had to cancel the Zarrella show for health reasons

Foto: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotop

Ella Endlich’s stage break had a more pleasant reason: she recently gave birth to a son and has now performed her song “Granada” for the first time since her baby break.

Music icon Michael Bolton, who performed his super hit “How am I supposed to live without you” together with Zarrella, who even translated the lines into Italian, received a special round of applause…

