Hangzhou Wildlife World Giraffe Sisters and Brothers debut

Nov. 11,In Hangzhou Wildlife World,baby giraffe“Sophie” and “Sunan” made their outdoor debut for the first time. The little guys all looked timid and followed closely behind their mother. As they walked, the fluff on the antlers swayed like a small braid. Funny.

On June 26 this year, the little giraffe “Sophie” was born in Hangzhou Wildlife World. After “Sophie” was born, her mother “Yiyi” immediately put on the most suitable position to breastfeed her. She was inseparable from each other and took good care of her. After a while, the little “Sophie” learned to stand.

Two days later, in the middle of the night on June 28, the giraffe “Sunan” was born. Since “Sunan”‘s mother gave birth for the first time and had no experience in raising babies, she refused to bring the baby. The breeder tried to give “Sunan” to the wet nurse “Yiyi”, and “Yiyi” lived up to expectations, accepted “Sunan” smoothly, nursed it, taught it to stand and walk, and raised it to this day. The little “Sophie” is also very well-behaved and sensible, and did not become hostile to her mother’s breast milk because of the addition of “Sunan”. The two little guys get along very well on weekdays.

According to the breeder, the two little guys still drink breast milk, and usually eat some leaves to supplement the nutrients they need for growth. Now they are about 2 meters tall, which is a little less than the height of their mother “Yiyi”, and they can’t eat the leaves in the high places.

Under normal circumstances, giraffe cubs will no longer drink their mother’s breast milk after one year old, and they will be able to eat high leaves as soon as they raise their heads.

Through the careful care of the breeder and the giraffe mother “Yi Yi”, “Sophie” and “Sunan” are both thriving. Although the two little guys are not siblings, they are better than siblings.