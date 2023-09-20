Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Finding Strength Through Life’s Challenges, including Divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Overcoming Challenges and Finding Balance

Gisele Bündchen, renowned supermodel, has recently shared her journey of overcoming various challenges in her life. In an interview with People magazine, Bündchen spoke candidly about moving forward after her divorce from football legend Tom Brady and the impact it had on her family.

Acknowledging the difficulties she encountered, Bündchen expressed that the past few years had been arduous for her and her loved ones. She stated, “It has been very hard for my family. It has been a lot, in all areas of my life.” However, she also emphasized her resilience in coping with the unexpected turns life throws at her, saying, “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what’s going on around us.”

Bündchen highlighted a series of challenges she had to face, including homeschooling her two children, Ben and Vivian, during the pandemic, relocating several times, and caring for her sick parents. However, at the forefront was the end of her 13-year marriage to Brady, which they announced jointly in October 2022. Despite this, both Bündchen and Brady have made it clear that co-parenting their children remains a top priority.

Following their divorce, Bündchen and her children have settled in Miami, where they have resumed attending public schools and have adapted to their new environment. Bündchen expressed her pride in seeing her children grow into independent individuals with strong principles and values. She stated, “I’m proud to see how they are developing into individual people, but how their principles and their values are so strong. It makes me very happy to see that they are blossoming into their own beings.”

While navigating through these changes, Bündchen has also found solace in prioritizing her wellness. She has embraced various self-care practices such as meditation, exercise, and healthy eating to maintain balance in her life. Bündchen believes that having these tools to support her has been crucial in overcoming the challenges she has faced.

Gisele Bündchen’s resilience and commitment to her family’s well-being serve as an inspiration to many. Despite the curve balls life has thrown her way, she continues to navigate through them with strength and grace.

