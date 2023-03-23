In mid-October of last year, the Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen shared a letter on her social networks confirming that she had separated from the American football superstar, Tom Brady.

Five months after the divorce was confirmed, the Brazilian spoke for the first time about the reasons for her separation from the popular American athlete in an interview with the magazine Vanity Fair.

Bündchen described her divorce from Tom Brady as “the death of a dream” after 13 years of marriage and two children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake.

“You give 100% of yourself and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up being what you expected and worked for. The only thing you can do is do your part,” Bündchen said in the report, noting that she and Brady went their separate ways for various reasons and that she did not think of giving up on their marriage just because of the NFL legend’s decision to return to the field of play for another year.

The 42-year-old model denied rumors that she had given him an ultimatum and asked him to choose between his football career and marriage. Gisele described these reports as “very hurtful”. “It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard. I have always encouraged him and will continue to do so forever. If there is a person that I want to be the happiest in the world, it is him, believe me. I want all his dreams to come true,” she stated.

Likewise, he revealed that the reason for the breakup was that they both wanted different things for their lives.

“What has been said is a piece of a much larger puzzle. It’s not so black and white. We wanted different things. When I was 26 and he was 29, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by we realize we just wanted different things and now we had to make a choice, but that doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. You have to have someone who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance,” he explained.

“When you love someone, you don’t put them in jail and say, ‘You have to live this life.’ You set him free to be who he is, and if he wants to fly in the same direction, then that’s awesome,” he said.

