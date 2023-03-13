Listen to the audio version of the article

«An important milestone for me and for all the people who work in our company. Or rather: a dream that I have nurtured for many years and that I have finally turned into reality, thinking of my parents, founders of Santoni, and at the same time of my children and of the future of the brand and of the art of creating the best footwear by hand in the world. world“.

This is how Giuseppe Santoni presents the birth of the Academy of Excellence, a training course dedicated to the new generations, with the aim of handing down the company’s precious craftsmanship. Santoni passionately leads the shoe factory born in Corridonia, in the Marche region, almost seventy years ago. But it would be more correct to say that the entrepreneur (and creative, because he often works with the internal style office) has transformed a virtuous family business from the Marche region into a pocket-sized multinational. On the contrary: in a pocket luxury maison. The adjective is justified by the fact that Santoni competes in the high-end segment, dominated by the Lvmh group, which in 2022 had revenues of close to 80 billion. Last year Santoni’s revenues approached one hundred million (98.6 to be precise), up 45% compared to 67.9 million in 2021 and the first months of this year suggest that the race will continue, driven also from exports, especially to the United States and Europe. A considerable figure for an independent company that wants to make its way among the giants of luxury with its own resources and values. But it is not just to satisfy demand that Giuseppe Santoni has created the Academy of Excellence, where the first course started two days ago, on March 8, with the aim, within the year, of training 80 girls and Boys.

«The Academy of Excellence is an opportunity for young people to become… our future builders of beauty. I call them this because I consider the fruits of craftsmanship, which in our case are footwear, small great works of art, which gratify those who give them life and those who then buy them – underlines Giuseppe Santoni -. Handing down artisanal knowledge means handing down culture, history, values: this is why it is important for a company that relies entirely on the quality of handmade products, but it is also so in a broader sense. Artisanal trades are among the noblest parts of our country’s history and we must ensure that they shape its future». Various recent surveys and researches have shown that handicraft work is not attractive for young people, perhaps because they do not have the right perception of it. This applies to the field of leather goods, but also, for example, to goldsmithing. «I have the ambition to awaken in young people love, passion and dedication towards a beautiful and noble profession, an art so important as to transform a manufacture into a luxury brand, as happened to us», adds the CEO of the Marche company.

Returning to the Academy, the training course lasts four weeks, at the end of which the participants receive the “Apprentice of Beauty Diploma” and have the opportunity to continue their career path at Santoni. «Girls and boys learn what the four arts are, which I believe are fundamental for giving life to a shoe of excellent quality, beauty and comfort – explains Giuseppe Santoni -. The first is the art of veiling, a manual coloring technique that has always distinguished our shoes, for men but also for women. Then there is the art of stitching, hand stitching, and that of construction and assembly. The fourth is the art of finishing and detailing, which allows you to give the final touches to perfect the footwear». The course is only the beginning, then months – if not years – of practice arrive: «Another aspect that is dear to me about craftsmanship as we understand it at Santoni is that you never stop learning, searching for and discovering the minimum movement or variation of the technique that makes the style, the hand, of each craftsman truly unique. It is the same thing that happens to an artist and I would like them to understand it and experience it as young as possible».