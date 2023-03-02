MILAN – Giuseppe Zanotti’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection rediscovers the pure beauty and sensual elegance of femininity.
What better way to express a classic than a high heel? After more than a decade, an Italian shoe designer has brought a legendary shoe back into the spotlight. Fresh contemporary proportions, combining sharpness and soft sophistication, define the new Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. Hand-crafted glossy leather shoes are highly burnished for a wider palette of shades including purple, blue, brown, black and gold.
Its iconic silhouette has evolved into different silhouettes, imbued with an extremely futuristic essence. Whether it’s a shiny boot with a bold metal buckle or an over-the-knee boot, turn the curved heel of your pump into a wedge.
Sexy cage sandals infused with punk personality embody Giuseppe Zanotti’s uniquely bold spirit.
A touch of fur lends heeled boots alluring appeal, balanced by a timeless androgynous loafer with understated gold accents on the sole.
A must-have for any winter wardrobe, these classic cowboy boots are embellished with sparkling rhinestones at the elastic band and heel.
Gold-tone metals and signature details define the men’s collection. Sleek slippers, as well as functional and well-crafted boots, are handcrafted in smooth leather with gold-tone metal accents for a precious, edgy touch.
Sophisticated double-layer Monk straps are accented with vivid Maxi Buckles, while the rubber-soled city shoe (aka sneaker) recreates the iconic GZ double-zip style with a black leather upper Featuring a gold insert, the heel cap is also adorned with the new logo.