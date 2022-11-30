Original title: Give full play to the role of party members to build a security barrier

In order to strengthen the safety of electrified railway operation in winter, the Party Committee of the Xuzhou Power Supply Section of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. organized party members to make a safety commitment to “no violations of regulations, no violations of discipline, and no accidents”, and strengthened party members’ awareness of key equipment and key equipment. The guarantee and monitoring of the premises ensure that key positions are checked by party members and weak links are reinforced by party members.

In this section, the “Look up to me” party member commitment publicity activity will be carried out to effectively enhance the consciousness of party members in fulfilling their promises and establish a good image of party members. Strengthen the training of rules and regulations and work instructions, conduct heart-to-heart conversations with skylight operators at night, and strengthen the safety awareness, responsibility awareness, risk awareness and discipline awareness of party members and cadres. Established 17 party members’ emergency rescue commandos, organized party members’ backbones to participate in emergency rescue and work shift duty, played the vanguard and exemplary role of party members’ backbones in urgent, difficult, dangerous and heavy tasks, and built a solid power supply safety barrier. This section also combines the different operating characteristics of high-speed trains and normal-speed trains, and uses the “big data analysis” of the comprehensive detection and analysis center to study and judge the operating status of the catenary. Give heavy rewards and fast rewards to employees who discover major safety hazards and prevent accidents, and form a safe production atmosphere where all employees participate and take the initiative. (Wu Jibiao)