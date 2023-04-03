Do you want the beautifully designed cookbook Wntrlust to win? This book is really a feast for the eyes, and looks great as a coffee table book in your living room. And with the delicious winter recipes you put a fantastic meal on the table. A perfect book to give as a gift: we are therefore very happy that we can give away a copy! Read in this article how you can win. And be sure to make the recipe for roasted leeks at the bottom of this article.

Especially in winter you can make people happy with good food. What do you think of a pan of steaming soup after a winter walk on the beach, or a dinner with friends where the stew has been simmering for hours. Cookbook Wntrlust helps you with this. As soon as you open the book, winter approaches you. Beautiful photos of snow-covered trees, fireplaces, casseroles and heart-warming plates of pasta: the photos by food photographer Wout Hendrix and stylist Debby De Mangelaere are so artistically beautiful that at first you don’t realize you’re holding a cookbook in your hand.

Delicious winter dishes

Between the beautiful photos are 50 recipes with which you can easily put a delicious winter meal on the table, written and prepared by Elise Van de Poele. For example, put a slow roast celeriac with chimichurri on the table, or roasted leek with buttermilk-chili-anchovy vinaigrette, the recipe of which we share below. Make an oxtail stew, or turn venison meatballs and serve with king oyster mushrooms and crispy bacon. All heart-warming dishes with which you can easily put something special on the table. With this cookbook, winter can last a while!

And can’t you wait? Then make sure to make the delicious roasted leek with a fantastic vinaigrette with the recipe below!

Recipe: Roasted leeks with buttermilk-chili-anchovy vinaigrette from cookbook Wntrlust

Ingredients:

2 thick leeks

3 anchovy fillets (in olive oil)

80 ml unsweetened buttermilk

chili flakes

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tbsp dried capers

olive oil

pepper and salt

Method of preparation

Preheat the oven to 185 °C. Cut the outermost green part of the leeks. Place the leeks on a baking tray. Brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the baking tray in the oven for 45-50 minutes or until the leeks are almost completely blackened.

Chop the anchovy fillets into fine pieces and mix with the buttermilk, chilli flakes, white wine vinegar and 3 tbsp olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Crush the capers. Remove the outer black leaves from the leeks. Cut the leeks into coarse pieces and season with salt and pepper. Serve with the dressing and capers.

Wnterlust | Wout Hendrickx, Debby De Mangelaere & Elise Van de Poele | 39.50 euros

