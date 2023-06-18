Given the uncertainty of CFK, Kicillof achieves the support of mayors for re-election

It will not be Cristina Kirchner who announces the candidacies of her space. There will be no message through their networks or a first blessing with a photo. This time, Kirchnerism will seek to show that the nominations not only depend on the finger of the vice president, but also respond to the joint decision of the space that she represents. For this reason, the messages that some mayors began to launch may be the sign that Axel Kicillof is finally going for re-election.

The first to leave was Mario Secco, mayor of Ensenada and owner of the “CFK 2023” operation. The communal chief assured that Axel Kicillof has the support of “90% of the mayors” to run for a second term. But the move was not solitary and he was immediately accompanied by other communal chiefs of the Buenos Aires Peronism.

“There are many mayors who see Kicillof as the only option to continue building a province with identity,” wrote Fabian Cagliardi. This statement is not surprising since the mayor of Berisso is a political godson of Secco. What did cause confusion is that this community chief received the Minister of Social Development, Victoria Tolosa Paz in her office to later participate in an act. Some say public support has to do with settling that move.

Gustavo Barrera (Villa Gesell), Jorge Paredi (Mar Chiquita), Diego Nanni (Exaltación de la Cruz), Daniel Stadnik (Carlos Casares), Gustavo Cocconi (Tapalqué) and Ricardo Moccero (Coronel Suárez) also joined Kicillof’s re-election request. ).

“Behind this I see more of a move by Axel than by Cristina,” says a connoisseur of the movements of community leaders. For now, none of the suburban mayors who usually carry out the orders of Cristina Kirchner have left. “The truth is that nobody knows anything,” admits another important leader who answers to the vice president, but when he sees the names of the community chiefs, he also assesses that “those who left are Axel’s.”

The electoral strategy of Kirchnerism is defined by these hours in the south. Cristina and Máximo Kirchner evaluate the different alternatives to face Daniel Scioli in an internal one. They have no doubt that they will win the internal one, but they look to do it by a wide margin. Therefore, the discussion that it is the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro is not settled. The possibility of Axel Kicillof going for the presidency is not ruled out. The Buenos Aires governor did not receive any call from his political chief to order the internal debate. He did not approve his re-election but he did not notify him that he could run for the presidency, as Máximo Kirchner insists.

“If you want to win the province of Buenos Aires, put Axel as a candidate for president,” said one of the mayors of the suburbs before PROFILE. Nor did anyone call him to join the operative clamor for a second term for Axel Kicillof in the province. The eight sections that the ballot will have in the Buenos Aires territory suggest that the candidacy that will generate the most drag is that of the President. “You look at the first part of the ticket or the last one,” says a community chief. He talks about the photo of the candidate for president and the image of the mayor that goes over the end.

There is no doubt: within the leaders of Kirchnerism, the one who has the best image and intention to vote is Kicillof. The discussion about the place that he will occupy does not have to do with his electoral chances but with the danger of losing the Buenos Aires stronghold in case he is moved from place. “Electoral alchemies never end up working and the voter lets you know in the dark room,” they say from his environment. The governor wants to run for re-election and has yet to hear anyone convince him otherwise. Not only is there behind a move by Máximo, Sergio Massa also repeats the name of Kicillof for the national team in case it is not him.

From La Plata they assure that it is a double play by the Minister of Economy: he is looking for Daniel Scioli to step down before a strong candidate like the governor but he is also looking for another interlocutor to negotiate positions and cash in the next administration. With Kicillof it did not go well.