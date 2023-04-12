Bright night, full of infinite charm. Guan Xiaotong, spokesperson for FRED’s wish, wore FRED’s Pretty Woman series of high-end jewelry to attend the FRED Monsieur Fred Inner Light high-end jewelry dinner. The exquisite design outlines the beauty of agility and shines brightly. Zhenmei jewelry blesses the extraordinary aura and interprets the multi-faceted charm of women.

Unruly, bold and fearless. TizzyT, a best friend of FRED’s new brand, attended the FRED Monsieur Fred Inner Light high-end jewelry dinner, and presented the FRED Force 10 series of jewelry freely, expressing freedom and showing a dynamic and trendy style.

Actor Han Geng attended the FRED Monsieur Fred Inner Light high-end jewelry dinner in an all-black suit with FRED Fredy’s series and Force 10 series jewelry. The overall shape shows the joyful atmosphere of spring, showing extraordinary taste, elegance and excellence.

Free and easy, gentleman expression. Actor Bi Wenjun attended the Monsieur Fred Inner Light high-end jewelry dinner in a water blue suit, wearing FRED Riviera series, Force 10 series and Chance Infinie series jewelry. The bright pearl light further enhances the styling style and shows elegance.

Actor Nie Yuan attended the FRED Monsieur Fred Inner Light high-end jewelry dinner and wore FRED Force 10 series jewelry. The white suit shows mature charm, and interprets extraordinary posture with gestures.

Brilliant pearl light, lighting up the smart posture. Actress Amy wore FRED Pretty Woman series and Force 10 series jewelry to attend the FRED Monsieur Fred Inner Light high-end jewelry dinner. The shape is simple, pure and elegant, radiating unique femininity and strength.

Actor Zhang Nan wore a tube top white dress and FRED Pretty Woman series jewelry to attend the FRED Monsieur Fred Inner Light high-end jewelry dinner. The pure white dress tells the charm of minimalism, gentle and elegant, bright and moving.

Actor Xing Fei wore FRED Chance Infinie series jewelry to attend the FRED Monsieur Fred Inner Light high-end jewelry dinner. Wearing a black waistless long dress is full of flexibility and elegance, expressing modern romance.

Between the layers, the brilliance is full. Actor Chen Ran wore FRED Force 10 series jewelry and attended the FRED Monsieur Fred Inner Light high-end jewelry dinner. The all-black look is illuminated by gold and silver pearls, which is willful and unrestrained, interpreting the cool and modern style.