Global Connection｜British Director Curwens: Telling Chinese Stories to the World

With the announcement of the Tiantan Award at the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, the British director Cowens, who was a member of the International Jury of the Film Festival and won sixteen Emmy Awards and two Oscars, ended his trip to the Beijing Film Festival. The work experience of the judges made him more aware that movies are a good way to let the world know about China.

From his first filming in China 40 years ago, to becoming a Western director of a documentary documenting China‘s poverty alleviation, Ke Wensi has witnessed the great changes in China with his own eyes. Ke Wensi will focus on ordinary Chinese people, and let more people understand China by telling their life and emotions.

Reporter: Chen Zhonghao and Yang Shujun

Produced by Xinhua News Agency Audio and Video Department

Produced by Xinhua News Agency’s International Communication Integration Platform

Global Connection｜British Director Curwens: Telling Chinese Stories to the World

2022-08-23

