[Global Focus]Sega and Taro Yoko launched a new work “404 GAME RE:SET”, which will land on mobile platforms

Source: IT Home 　2023-02-11 22:38:47

News from IT House on February 11th, Sega and well-known game producer Yoko Taro (representative of the “Neil” series, etc.) jointly launched a new mobile game “404 GAME RE:SET” (error game, or Non-Existent Game), which will launch in Japan in 2023 and is now available for pre-order through the App Store and Google Play.

According to reports, this game is a plot designed by Yoko Taro to rebirth the classic masterpiece game, and a unique world view brought by the beautiful girl characters created by the popular illustrator Yuugen.

The game takes place in the distorted world where “SEGA” rules everything. After giving the game its own will through the power of “CAST”, a group of girls were born. In order to restore the world assigned by “SEGA” to its original state, the player is involved in a great battle.

Yoko Taro said that this is the conception of the world after SEGA is in full swing and begins to run away. It is worth mentioning that many classic works of Sega and other game companies in history will be anthropomorphized as “CAST” beautiful girls on the stage, thus enriching the world view of the game.

about this game

Video games turned everything upside down.

This is a world created by Sega, for Sega.

Sega dominates everything from infrastructure to entertainment. A certain player living in this world encountered a mysterious creature called “X” one day.

“The world you live in shouldn’t be like this.”

After the player learns that the world has been distorted by Sega, he must fight against Sega to restore the world to its true form.

A cast of characters named after legendary Sega games

◆”Out Run” (1986) (voiced by Ai Kakuma)

◆”After Burder” (1987) (voiced by Akari Onitou)

◆”VR Warrior” (1993) (voiced by Firuz Blue)

◆”VR SWAT” (1994) (voiced by Ao Yuki)

