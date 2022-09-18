【Data map】

Chen Xiuzhu, born on October 20, 1958 in Hong Kong, my country, is a Hong Kong actress. In 1979, she made her debut as Miss Hong Kong and signed a contract with TVB. When she was young, she participated in the female lead of Yi Shu, Jin Yong, and Gu Long, and she was the first-generation head of wireless.

Chen Xiuzhu’s profile

Chen Xiuzhu was born in Hong Kong, China, and has been pure and beautiful since she was a child. So when she grew up, she ran to participate in the election of Miss Hong Kong, but unfortunately Chen Xiuzhu did not enter the top 3 at that time. But her beauty was still noticed by the TVB at that time, so they found Chen Xiuzhu and invited her to join after the incident. In this way, Chen Xiuzhu became an actress of TVB because of her beautiful appearance and slim figure. After entering TVB, she was the key target of training. After she came out of the artist class, she was highly praised by TVB. At that time, there were also Zhao Yazhi and others in the same period, but they had to give in in front of her and play supporting roles for her.

Who is Chen Xiuzhu’s son

Chen Xiuzhu’s son is called Chen Dijia, which seems to be the same surname as Chen Xiuzhu, but it does not rule out the possibility that Chen Xiuzhu’s husband is also surnamed Chen. Chen Xiuzhu has never said who her husband is, a very mysterious character. Chen Xiuzhu’s first boyfriend known to the public was a wealthy businessman she met in 1988. The two later moved to Malaysia to live together. In 1995, because of their relationship, the two ended up breaking up. It is said that although the two are separated, they are still connected and have been in contact with each other. Later, Chen Xiuzhu had another boyfriend who was 10 years younger than her, and their relationship was unstable and soon ended in a breakup. Chen Xiuzhu never talked about who her son’s biological father was. Since Chen Dijia, Chen Xiuzhu has lived a dull life with her son at home in her spare time, and her mother’s love is beyond words.

