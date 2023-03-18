Home Entertainment Global Watch News丨Epic Games Store receives the turn-based game “Warhammer 40,000: Gladius” for free until March 23– Dizu.com
Entertainment

Global Watch News丨Epic Games Store receives the turn-based game “Warhammer 40,000: Gladius” for free until March 23– Dizu.com

by admin
Global Watch News丨Epic Games Store receives the turn-based game “Warhammer 40,000: Gladius” for free until March 23– Dizu.com

Global Watch News丨Epic Games Store receives the turn-based game “Warhammer 40K: Gladius” for free until March 23

Source: Chaoneng.com 　2023-03-18 11:30:53

(profile picture)

Whether it is to attract new players or give back to old players, the Epic Game Store has given away a variety of games. This week, we will continue to add one more game. The game that can be received for free this week is “Warhammer 40K: Gladius – The Relics” War (Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War), the game collection time ends at 23:00 on March 23, and the current promotional price of “Warhammer 40,000: Gladius” on Steam is 11.6 yuan.

“Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Battle of the Relics” was developed by Proxy Studios and released by Slitherine Ltd. on November 13, 2020. It supports the Windows platform and is the first 4X turn-based strategy game based on Warhammer 40,000. The background of the game sets that four races will start a brutal war for the resources on the planet. Players will choose one of the four iconic races of the Warhammer series (Imperial Guard, Space Marines, Orcs and Necrons) , and experience its unique gameplay and technology tree. In the game, players can explore the randomly generated world map and discover various special landforms. At the same time, dangerous wild monsters may also have a negative impact on the morale of the player team. Gain a great advantage in battle with enemy races.

“Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Battle of the Relics” scored 4.5 points in the Epic player evaluation. The game supports multiple languages ​​including Simplified Chinese. Now you can go to the Epic Game Store to claim the game for free. The deadline for claiming is March 23 At 23 o’clock, the Epic game store pick-up address:

See also  Quality of life: Trieste at the top. Milan is back in second place, Trento in third place. Crotone the worst

Key words:

You may also like

The asphalt of an avenue is released to...

A police officer died after a cobblestone was...

“The Price of Confessions” Han Shaoxi turned into...

Albertismo already speaks of the “sunset of Kirchner’s...

Double and assist from Julián Álvarez in City’s...

After having two children and being married for...

A sea of ​​dead fish blocks an Australian...

Evo Morales will arrive in Neuquén on March...

Three stars for “65: On the brink of...

Global alert: mountain forests disappear according to a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy