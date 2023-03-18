Global Watch News丨Epic Games Store receives the turn-based game “Warhammer 40K: Gladius” for free until March 23

Source: Chaoneng.com 2023-03-18 11:30:53

Whether it is to attract new players or give back to old players, the Epic Game Store has given away a variety of games. This week, we will continue to add one more game. The game that can be received for free this week is “Warhammer 40K: Gladius – The Relics” War (Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War), the game collection time ends at 23:00 on March 23, and the current promotional price of “Warhammer 40,000: Gladius” on Steam is 11.6 yuan.

“Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Battle of the Relics” was developed by Proxy Studios and released by Slitherine Ltd. on November 13, 2020. It supports the Windows platform and is the first 4X turn-based strategy game based on Warhammer 40,000. The background of the game sets that four races will start a brutal war for the resources on the planet. Players will choose one of the four iconic races of the Warhammer series (Imperial Guard, Space Marines, Orcs and Necrons) , and experience its unique gameplay and technology tree. In the game, players can explore the randomly generated world map and discover various special landforms. At the same time, dangerous wild monsters may also have a negative impact on the morale of the player team. Gain a great advantage in battle with enemy races.

“Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Battle of the Relics” scored 4.5 points in the Epic player evaluation. The game supports multiple languages ​​including Simplified Chinese. Now you can go to the Epic Game Store to claim the game for free. The deadline for claiming is March 23 At 23 o’clock, the Epic game store pick-up address:

