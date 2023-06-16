Gloria Estefan, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Gloria Estefan sang a medley of her hits, Post Malone performed one of his forgotten songs, Teddy Riley swayed to New Jack Swing and Jeff Lynne performed “Mr. Blue Sky” on Thursday at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The gala, held at New York’s Marriott Marquis hotel, honored a diverse group of songwriters, with lyricist Tim Rice on Broadway, Glen Ballard on pop and Liz Rose on Nashville twang. Each of the honorees spoke about the importance music played in their development and how it connected them to the past and the future.

“To the fans who have found in my music what I found in the music of composers who have changed my soul throughout my life, I thank you for that privilege,” said Estefan, the first Latina woman to enter to the Hall. “And I can assure you that it’s just as magical from the other side of the song.”

Estefan, who is credited with popularizing Latin rhythms in the Anglo-Saxon market, also said that “music has saved my life.”

Accompanied by her husband, Emilio, and her 11-year-old grandson, Sasha, Estefan closed the event, bringing the audience to their feet with a medley that included “Reach,” “Words Get in the Way,” “Anything for You”, “Can’t Stay Away from You”, “Don’t Wanna Lose You”, as well as his smash hits “Let’s Get Loud” and “Rhythm Gonna Get You”.

“The path of a composer is quixotic and sometimes exotic. It’s never a straight line, it’s always winding,” said Ballard, who helped write Alanis Morissette’s album “Jagged Little Pill” and was featured on several Michael Jackson albums including “Thriller,” “Bad” and “Dangerous.”

“I’ve been writing songs since I was four years old, not for money, but because I had to,” he added.

Rice was awarded the Johnny Mercer Award, the hall’s highest recognition, and Malone, 27, received the Hal David Starlight Award for “talented young songwriters making a significant impact in the music industry.”

Accompanied by an acoustic guitar, Malone performed “Feeling Whitney” from his first album, “Stoney,” and then, laughing, apologized for “playing a song that nobody knows.”

Snoop Dogg, whose hits include “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin & Juice,” has deferred joining until next year, as has Sade.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those who create popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after a song’s first commercial release.

Some members of the hall include Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond and Phil Collins.

___

An Internet http://www.songhall.org

___

Mark Kennedy is on Twitter as http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits