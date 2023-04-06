Power metal warriors GLORYHAMMER to release their new album Return To The Kingdom Of Fife soon via Napalm Records! The action-packed animated music video for the first single “Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy” is available now!

Chart topping GLORYHAMMER are back and proudly announce their highly anticipated fourth album, Return to the Kingdom of Fife, out June 2nd, 2023 via Napalm Records! The band wasted no time in releasing the epic first single, ‘Keeper of the Celestial Flame of Abernethy’, taken from the upcoming masterpiece. The track offers a relentless explosion of hyper-catchy laser choruses that assault your ears on a non-stop journey through space and time that you shouldn’t miss! A guaranteed sing-along catchy tune for all future live shows!

“Keeper of the Celestial Flame of Abernethy” is accompanied by a high-quality animated music video with which GLORYHAMMER exceeds all expectations! The exciting, action-packed music video – directed and animated by Alex Henderson – unveils the origin story of the evil wizard Zargothrax and showcases the visual world of GLORYHAMMER as it was always meant to be seen!

GLORYHAMMER about “Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy”:

„This tale begins long in the past, 1000 years before even Angus McFife was born. A simple peasant by the name of Zargothrax lived a peaceful existence weaving baskets in a village called Auchtermuchty, until the legendary hero Dundax decided to build a new Kingdom in his lands…the Kingdom of Fife. Follow the rise of Zargothrax into a twisted sorcerer of chaos and evil, as he seeks the ultimate revenge on the Prince of Fife and all his descendants!“

In the not-too-distant Kingdom of Fife lives a band like no other. GLORYHAMMER embodies the essence of Power Metal and epic fantasy, with a sound so majestic and grandiose that it can only be the work of the gods themselves. Led by the manifestation of extreme trumpet mayhem in Battle Mode, GLORYHAMMER have waged a never-ending battle against the forces of Zargothrax since their inception in 2010.

With their soaring hyper melodies, countless orchestral explosions and thundering nano-guitar riffs, they have become the undisputed champions of the power metal scene and have legions of fans from across the galaxy with their epic tales of intergalactic warfare, cosmic sorcery and heroic deeds attracted. Four years have passed since the band’s last release, but the wait is finally over as another massive onslaught of power metal awesomeness follows.

Traveling back to Fife, Return to the Kingdom of Fife begins with trumpeting horns leading them into battle before veering straight into Holy Flaming Hammer of the Unholy Cosmic Frost, which tells the story of the lost kingdom’s reclaiming told with the help of the powerful and majestic Holy Flaming Hammer. But after the devastating War of Dundee, the evil wizard reduced the entire kingdom to rubble and created the nuclear wasteland “Imperium Dundaxia”. The mighty Hootsman and his warriors traverse the contaminated kingdom on nuclear motorcycles as the Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol to fight goblins and control the land’s law. Grandmaster Proletius leads his “Brothers of Crail” to fight together and defeat the evil sorcerer Zargothrax. Brave Prince Angus McFife rises to the challenge and gathers warriors from across the land to fight in the name of Fife Eternal! On their journey, the mighty heroes must traverse the dwarf caves and defeat the “Sword Lord of the Goblin Horde” to pave the way to recovering the legendary weapon, the “Vorpal Laser Blaster of Pittenweem”… but our heroes arrive too late because the weapon was stolen by a great force of evil! The great journey culminates when the evil sorcerer and master of nightmares, Zargothrax wields dire power as the “Guardian of the Celestial Flame of Abernethy” and the band of mighty warriors in Maleficus Geminus (Colossus Matrix 38B – Ultimate Summoning of the Binary Thaumaturge )” comes together in a last-ditch attempt to defeat the evil dual wizards of the Kingdom of Fife.

This is an album for the ages – Power Metal shines brighter than ever on the thrilling and action-packed Return to the Kingdom of Fife!”

GLORYHAMMER about the album:

“Hoots! We are proud to teleport you all to as-of-yet unknown mountaintops of extreme-trumpet-confoundry with this new opus! Several orchestras were maimed during the production process, which we think reflects adequately in the hyper-sonic nano-recordings we have inscribed on disc for you to peruse. Many battles await!”

Return To The Kingdom Of Fife Tracklist:

Incoming Transmission Holy Flaming Hammer of Unholy Cosmic Frost Empire of Dundaxia Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol Brothers of Crail Fife Eternal Sword Lord of the Goblin Horde Vorpal Laserblaster or Pittenweem Keeper of the Celestial Flame of Abernethy Evil Twin (Colossus Matrix 38B – Ultimate Invocation of the Binary Thaumaturge)

ALESTORM & GLORY HAMMER

05.05.23 US – Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore

06.05.23 US – North Myrtle Beach, SC / House of Blues

07.05.23 US – St. Petersburg, FL / Jannus Live

09.05.23 US – Dallas, TX / The Granada

10.05.23 US – San Antonio, TX / The Aztec Theatre

12.05.23 US – Tempe, AZ / Marquee Theatre

13.05.23 US – San Diego, CA / The Observatory North Park

14.05.23 US – Los Angeles, CA / The Wiltern

15.05.23 US – San Francisco, CA / The Regency Ballroom

17.05.23 US – Seattle, WA / Showbox Market

18.05.23 US – Portland, OR / Roseland Theater

20.05.23 US – Salt Lake City, UT / The Depot

21.05.23 US – Denver, CO / The Oriental Theater

23.05.23 US – Minneapolis, MN / The Lyric

24.05.23 US – Chicago, IL / The Vic

26.05.23 US – Worcester, MA / The Palladium

27.05.23 US – New York, NY / Irving Plaza

28.05.23 US – Silver Spring, MD / The Fillmore

Summer & Festival Dates:

10.06.23 ES – Z! Live Rock Fest / Zamora

13.08.23 BE – Alcatraz / Kortrijk

17.08.23 CZ – Rock Castle / Moravsky Kumlov

08/18/23 DE – Koblenz / Ehrenbreitstein Fortress

19.08.23 NL – Dynamo Metalfest / Eindhoven

20.08.23 CH – Rock The Lakes / Lake Morat

15.09.23 Baltic Sea – Full Metal Cruise / Kiel

GLORYHAMMER is:

Sozos Michael (Angus McFife) – Vocals

Paul Templing (Ser Proletius) – Guitars

James Cartwright (The Hootsman) – Bass

Michael Barber (Zargothrax) – Keyboards

Ben Turk (Ralathor) – Drums

Band-Links:



The post GLORYHAMMER – Neues Album „Return To The Kingdom Of Fife" angekündigt! appeared first on earshot.at.

