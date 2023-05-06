GLORYHAMMER – Weitere Single „Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost“ online!

After the announcement of “Return To The Kingdom Of Fife”, which will be released via Napalm Records, another single is now available online with “Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost”!



Power metal masters GLORYHAMMER have released their second single, “Holy Flaming Hammer of Unholy Cosmic Frost”, off their forthcoming fourth album, Return to the Kingdom of Fife, out June 2nd, 2023 via Napalm Records! GLORYHAMMER have entered the charts worldwide with their last hit album (number 6 in the official German charts) and have already attracted a lot of attention with their first new album single! The track left fans yearning for more and proved that the band is ready to take back the lost kingdom with the mighty and majestic Holy Flaming Hammer!

GLORYHAMMER declare:

„Mighty warriors! His Imperial Dundaxian Highness King Angus McFife, the First of His Name, Lord of Dundee, Scion of Pitlochry and the Outer Reaches of Aviemore, Thane of Auchtermuchty, Celestial Regent of the East Neuk and All Other Locations Unknown to Mankind, hereby invites you to his mighty citadel of Dundee to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the defeat of Zargothrax and his imprisonment in the frozen pool of liquid ice!

Behold the mighty city in all its splendors, defended by the invincible Knights of Crail, and join in the revels for a great feast in the Marketgait Courtyard!



In the not-too-distant Kingdom of Fife lives a band like no other. GLORYHAMMER embodies the essence of Power Metal and epic fantasy, with a sound so majestic and grandiose that it can only be the work of the gods themselves. Led by the manifestation of extreme trumpet mayhem in Battle Mode, GLORYHAMMER have waged a never-ending battle against the forces of Zargothrax since their inception in 2010.

With their soaring hyper melodies, countless orchestral explosions and thundering nano-guitar riffs, they have become the undisputed champions of the power metal scene and have legions of fans from across the galaxy with their epic tales of intergalactic warfare, cosmic sorcery and heroic deeds attracted. Four years have passed since the band’s last release, but the wait is finally over as another massive onslaught of power metal awesomeness follows.

Traveling back to Fife, Return to the Kingdom of Fife begins with trumpeting horns leading them into battle before veering straight into Holy Flaming Hammer of the Unholy Cosmic Frost, which tells the story of the lost kingdom’s reclaiming told with the help of the mighty and majestic Holy Flaming Hammer. But after the devastating War of Dundee, the evil wizard reduced the entire kingdom to rubble and created the nuclear wasteland “Imperium Dundaxia”. The mighty Hootsman and his warriors traverse the contaminated kingdom on nuclear motorcycles as the Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol to fight goblins and control the land’s law. Grandmaster Proletius leads his “Brothers of Crail” to fight together and defeat the evil sorcerer Zargothrax. Brave Prince Angus McFife rises to the challenge and gathers warriors from across the land to fight in the name of Fife Eternal! On their journey, the mighty heroes must traverse the dwarf caves and defeat the “Sword Lord of the Goblin Horde” to pave the way to recovering the legendary weapon, the “Vorpal Laser Blaster of Pittenweem”… but our heroes arrive too late because the weapon was stolen by a great force of evil! The great journey culminates when the evil sorcerer and master of nightmares, Zargothrax, wields dire power as the “Guardian of the Heavenly Flame of Abernethy” and the band of mighty warriors in “Maleficus Geminus (Colossus Matrix 38B – Ultimate Summoning of the Binary Thaumaturge). )” comes together in a last-ditch attempt to defeat the evil dual wizards of the Kingdom of Fife.

This is an album for the ages – Power Metal shines brighter than ever on the thrilling and action-packed Return to the Kingdom of Fife!”

GLORYHAMMER about the album:

“Hoots! We are proud to teleport you all to as-of-yet unknown mountaintops of extreme-trumpet-confoundry with this new opus! Several orchestras were maimed during the production process, which we think reflects adequately in the hyper-sonic nano-recordings we have inscribed on disc for you to peruse. Many battles await!”

Return To The Kingdom Of Fife Tracklist:

Incoming Transmission Holy Flaming Hammer of Unholy Cosmic Frost Empire of Dundaxia Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol Brothers of Crail Fife Eternal Sword Lord of the Goblin Horde Vorpal Laserblaster or Pittenweem Keeper of the Celestial Flame of Abernethy Evil Twin (Colossus Matrix 38B – Ultimate Invocation of the Binary Thaumaturge)

ALESTORM & GLORY HAMMER

05.05.23 US – Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore

06.05.23 US – North Myrtle Beach, SC / House of Blues

07.05.23 US – St. Petersburg, FL / Jannus Live

09.05.23 US – Dallas, TX / The Granada

10.05.23 US – San Antonio, TX / The Aztec Theatre

12.05.23 US – Tempe, AZ / Marquee Theatre

13.05.23 US – San Diego, CA / The Observatory North Park

14.05.23 US – Los Angeles, CA / The Wiltern

15.05.23 US – San Francisco, CA / The Regency Ballroom

17.05.23 US – Seattle, WA / Showbox Market

18.05.23 US – Portland, OR / Roseland Theater

20.05.23 US – Salt Lake City, UT / The Depot

21.05.23 US – Denver, CO / The Oriental Theater

23.05.23 US – Minneapolis, MN / The Lyric

24.05.23 US – Chicago, IL / The Vic

26.05.23 US – Worcester, MA / The Palladium

27.05.23 US – New York, NY / Irving Plaza

28.05.23 US – Silver Spring, MD / The Fillmore

Summer & Festival Dates:

10.06.23 ES – Z! Live Rock Fest / Zamora

13.08.23 BE – Alcatraz / Kortrijk

17.08.23 CZ – Rock Castle / Moravsky Kumlov

08/18/23 DE – Koblenz / Ehrenbreitstein Fortress

19.08.23 NL – Dynamo Metalfest / Eindhoven

20.08.23 CH – Rock The Lakes / Lake Morat

15.09.23 Baltic Sea – Full Metal Cruise / Kiel

GLORYHAMMER is:

Sozos Michael (Angus McFife) – Vocals

Paul Templing (Ser Proletius) – Guitars

James Cartwright (The Hootsman) – Bass

Michael Barber (Zargothrax) – Keyboards

Ben Turk (Ralathor) – Drums

Band-Links:



GLORYHAMMER – Weitere Single „Holy Flaming Hammer Of Unholy Cosmic Frost" online!

