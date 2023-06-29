Home » Glou-Glou Releases ‘Drink Slowly’ | Niche Music
by admin
California-based alternative R&B artist Glou-Glou has released his debut single ‘Drink Slowly’ on June 27th!

Glou-Glou is a solo project by multi-instrumentalist and producer Cam Hovsepian. Previously known as mAsis, he is a popular act with over 10 million streams on Spotify.

While taking a break from music activities, he seems to have taken over his grandfather’s work and worked hard to make wine. I wonder if it’s a goku goku).

I liked the aforementioned mAsis, so I’m happy to hear new music again.

