ROME General Motors has announced an investment of 760 million dollars (over 784 million euros) to convert the factory in Toledo, Ohio, from the production of combustion engines to that of “power units” for electric vehicles. For GM this is the first operation of its kind.

Once the redevelopment is complete, the US facility will assemble powertrains, batteries and EV components intended to equip two- and four-wheel drive vehicles, including high-performance ones. Already announced, among others, the construction of the electrical parts of two SUVs of the GMC brand that belongs to the group, the new Hummer EV and the Sierra EV, and of the sport utility Chevrolet Silverado EV.
The plant currently employs 1,500 people and produces two- and four-wheel drive transmissions for gasoline and diesel engines, 6-, 8- and 10-speed gearboxes. They are used for various models of the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands.

Gm and Honda attack by Tesla

Since 2011, the factory has been the subject of investments for a total of 1.9 billion dollars. The new modernization works will start as early as next month. “This investment – clarified Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president for global manufacturing and sustainability – will help consolidate job security for our team in Toledo for years to come and represents a new step in our journey towards a fully electric future “.

