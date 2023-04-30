GNTM 2023 – KILIAN KERNER as guest judge at Germanys Next Topmodel – fashion, shopping, designers, trends

On April 27, 2023 it will be in episode 11 of Germany´s Next Topmodel again around the Berlin Fashion Week. The Berlin fashion designer Kilian Kerner is part of for the third time GNTM 2023 and sits again next to Heidi Klum as a guest judge on the jury. Of course, the designer gives a job for his show at Fashion Week in Berlin before going to Los Angeles to see Heidi Klum.

GNTM 2023 – KILIAN KERNER

Of course, the chance to walk for Kilian Kerner at Fashion Week is extremely attractive for the models. Kilian Kerner presented his new “SYMPHONIE” collection there on the runway in January 2023. In his new AW 2023 collection, he also combines some lingerie from Mey Underwear and shows his preference for the mix of sexy lace and casual suit trousers. You often saw glitter details together with cut-outs on trousers and tops as well as unwashed denim optics together with metallic tops. It was loud, colorful and sexy!

The two former GNTM candidates Dasha and Martina were there. But who ran along from the current 18th season? Of course nobody knew that in January since the season didn’t start until February. We were there live and already noticed that the current season was being filmed. But which of the models it is was of course not yet known.