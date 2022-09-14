Go Beauty Playground opens Bailian Autumn Beauty Festival, making beauty shine in “playing beauty”Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Dozens of mainstream beauty brands push new products and make significant profits; the immersive beauty experience atmosphere allows more people to perceive beauty; the artistic interactive space organically integrates beauty and art, allowing people to learn beauty , embrace beauty; through the secret sharing box trial, amateur live broadcast competition, let more consumers experience the changes brought by beauty. …

The Art With U theme throughout the year is presented at the Bailian Autumn Beauty Festival with the “Go Beauty Playground”, which perfectly integrates art, online interaction, amateur cross-dressing, secret sharing box, etc. Consumers let “Meili” shine in “playing beauty”, leading new consumption for a better life, and releasing new kinetic energy of the beauty economy. This cross-border cooperation is also another attempt of Bailian’s art marketing strategy.

Online and offline push “Meili Feast”

The autumn wind is on the rise, and the school season, Mid-Autumn Festival, and National Day are coming. Bailian Autumn Beauty Festival relies on Bailian’s strong brand resource integration capabilities, international big-name beauty brands gather, and 21 of its offline shopping malls jointly promote “Meili Feast”. In addition to 8 department stores such as No. 1 Yaohan, Oriental Shopping Center (flagship store), and Yongan Department Store, there are also No. 1 Department Store Commercial Center, Bailian South Shopping Center, Bailian Central Shopping Plaza, Bailian Festival City Shopping Center, Expo Source , Bailian Century Shopping Center, Bailian Quyang Shopping Center and other 13 shopping centers have joined.

Estee Lauder, Guerlain, Sisley, Shiseido, HR, Sulwhasoo, CPB and many other big names have participated in this autumn beauty festival. During the event, the beauty products in the participating stores also offered bonus gifts on top of the unified discount. In order to break through time and geographical restrictions, in Bailian Cloud Store, major beauty brands bloom online 24 hours a day, not only the discounts are consistent with offline, but some brands have also launched popular gift boxes at the same time.

With strong coverage capability, full-time without time and space restrictions, and attractive discounts, it fully meets consumers’ diversified and personalized beauty needs, and jointly promotes a sumptuous “beauty feast” to help Bailian break the beauty industry. New retail track.

19A trendy artist to create a beautiful space

How to let consumers feel the art of beauty while buying beauty makeup, and communicate the good intentions of autumn together?

Bailian’s Play Beauty Playground Mode On – Go Beauty Gallery, an illustration exhibition at Go Beauty Gallery, was held on the 1st floor of No. 1 Yaohan. It was jointly initiated by Bailian and MUSEu&M from now on, and a total of dozens of 19 Chinese and foreign emerging artists were exhibited. It is an illustration work, showing seven major themes: sunshine, dream, flying, red, yellow, blue and pink. From “Potato Star Man” to “Wandering Mermaid”, from “Red Imagination” to “Blue Summer”, Wanmei Gallery is perfectly integrated in many fashion and beauty brands in Yaohan, quietly telling the story, bringing to the public The extraordinary shopping experience of “Beauty Journey”.

The charm of Shanghai, the magic capital, is presented differently in the eyes of each artist. Ace, an artist from Zambia, started his artistic journey in 2014; a multi-talented fashion designer with an upcoming clothing line, he combines his art work with fashion to create a Brand new design. Ace believes that art is a language that expresses itself—a language that can communicate in ways that words cannot.

Born and raised in France, Amandine continues to use her artistic passion to create beautiful things for people. Amandine’s work is very varied – drawing on furniture or apartment walls, pencil drawings, crafts, graphic design…Most of her inspirations come from animals and flowers, she believes that art will have an impact on whoever creates it and whoever appreciates it Brings healing effect.

Cash from Singapore has been recording travel and life by painting. I like to study the collision of different materials and styles, and write the journey of wonderful or interesting, bland or rare opportunities through painting – using colors and lines to describe the inner customs and customs.

These young artists have the courage to use different carriers to express their understanding of life and show their interpretation of the city. Jan Dornig is an Austrian designer and artist. His work spans many fields and is a combination of research, design and art. “Potatoy” is a series of works created by Jan Dornig since 2017; he tries to explore the relationship between human nature and the world through his works. On Jan’s virtual potato planet, his “potato star” is a quiet, serious, ordinary person with a little dream; not a hero of Marvel, but like most people on earth, carefully maintaining daily life, and Stick to your own little fun and every little moment of flash in the usual way. In Jan’s opinion: “Everyone can find traces of the Potato Stars in themselves. Every day we face the world silently, love without words, and enjoy quietly. That’s enough.”

UK-based Jeni Windall is a self-taught artist working primarily in digital media. Expressing the intersection between many apparent contradictions, her work is both peaceful and dynamic; surreal but also relevant. Her deceptively simple lines, textures and compositions contrast with the complexity of the thoughts and feelings she expresses and evokes. In addition, this illustration exhibition also exhibited the works of French graphic designer, photographer and music producer Ziko, contemporary artist, founder of multi-dimensional calligraphy installation art Ma Jin, and Wang Yu (fish) who lived in the Czech Republic and Turkey for many years. Art work.

These youth art works with different opportunities and from different countries come together, attracting many customers to stop, take photos or look at them; the works embellish the surrounding space, and the viewers embellish the frame of others.

Secret Sharing Box Boosts “Meili” Attempt

The beauty economy has attracted many brands to enter the market, such as international big brands, national fashion famous products, Chinese herbal skin care products, young makeup products, male beauty products, light medical beauty products, organic beauty products… Which brand is best for you?

Shanghai Shibang Datong Marketing Consulting found in the 2022 beauty category research that with the development of China‘s economy and the improvement of people’s consumption quality, the appearance of the economy is rising. In this context, consumers face thousands of brands, which are noisy and noisy. The information leaves consumers with no choice. Based on the analysis of consumers’ mental insights and needs, the segmentation, efficiency, diversification of value forms, and offline experience of beauty products are becoming the trend.

Every cosmetic product has to be bought and tried, and the purse is also a bit overwhelming. In this Bailian Autumn Beauty Makeup Festival, the launch of the “Secret Sharing Box” allows more consumers to obtain different cosmetic experience using paid experience packs; One that suits you best. Sulwhasoo, Shiseido, and Estee Lauder have all launched “Honey Enjoy Box” sets with exclusive tips. At this year’s Beauty Makeup Festival, there is also a live broadcast of amateurs. The shopping guides of various stores will transform ordinary customers through live beauty broadcasts, so that more people can discover their own beauty.

It is reported that on the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival, Bailian shares in more than 30 shopping malls in the city, the overall passenger flow has recovered to 90% of last year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, but sales have increased by more than 30%. Among them, No. 1 Yaohan and the flagship stores of Dongfang Commercial Building have doubled their sales with the increase of cosmetics and jewelry, and the sales of No. 1 Department Store on Nanjing Road have also doubled year-on-year. At the moment when the fireworks in the world are gradually returning, Bailian shares explores the power of new ecological art, and works with more and more art managers in the urban commercial space to collide and interact with innovative cultural and artistic content with people and the environment, and produce more The symbiotic scene of interesting business + art + life, in “playing with beauty”, let beauty shine!

