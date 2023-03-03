Hello, my name is Rintaro.

The other day, my work calmed down a little, so I had a relaxing time.

I took a walk in my neighborhood, went shopping, and went bowling for the first time in a while.

I got 3 strikes, but my score wasn’t that good, and I’m both happy and frustrated (laughs).

Sure enough, my muscles were sore the next day. Please excuse me (laughs).

Just like that, time passed quickly.

After all, even on your days off, going outside, exercising, and spending money on something is good for your body in many ways.

I don’t go out very often, so it was a day where I felt a different kind of fun than usual (laughs).

A friend A took a relatively dynamic picture.

I will use it (laughs).

thank you~.

