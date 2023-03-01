



New Express News reporter Xu Shaona reported that the music genre jointly produced by Mango TV and Migu Video created a variety show “Go Dazzle!” School of Music” recently concluded. Zhang Yadong, Wilber Pan, Ai Fujieni, Wan Nida, and ICE Yang Changqing, a five-member music group, traveled through Hunan and Chu, southern Fujian, northeast, and Guangdong to explore the in-depth regional culture and find the local unique Representative treasure music.

At the final stop, the music group came to Guangdong, and under the bustling Guangzhou Tower, looked back on the glorious days of Cantonese songs with music.

The last road show of the music group was held in Haixinsha Square, with the beautiful Canton Tower and the bustling CBD behind it. At the road show at the final stop, the Le Pai Troupe brought 8 classic Cantonese songs including “I’m Married” and “Tell You Gently”. Wilber Pan affectionately sang “Black Tea House”, and special guest Joey Yung appeared on the road show to bring “Heart Light”, and sang Jacky Cheung’s classic “You Are the Most Precious” with ICE Yang Changqing. “Two Little Mistakes”, adapted from the Guangdong nursery rhyme “Moonlight Shines on Paradise”, through the new interpretation of the music group, brought back the childhood memories of many Guangzhou audiences.

During the whole season of the program, the music group jointly completed the adaptation and creation of 29 classic songs. During the creation process, many popular works were produced.

In just two months, the music group has traveled across different regions and cities. Through in-depth life-collecting experiences time and time again, they have deeply explored the fireworks stories behind the treasure songs, inspired their creations, and integrated their encounters and feelings into their music creations. At Xiangchu station, the music group experienced the joy of digging lotus roots and farming, and chatted with the locals about the joy of harvest. In southern Fujian, the music group sailed out to sea to catch seafood, and experienced the fighting spirit of “hard work will win”. They went to the barber shop to experience haircuts, learn from teachers, communicate with the master barbers, and understand the philosophy of life implied in the songs of southern Fujian. . In the Northeast, the Le Pai Troupe turned into “screws” and followed the railway workers to deal with frost damage. They were familiar with the daily work of cleaners and couriers, and felt the extraordinary in ordinary positions.



