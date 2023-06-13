Go to Kuaishou to see the ever-changing sister! Starting from June 14th, Xie Na, Gong Linna, and Alyssa Chia will be waiting for you in the live broadcast room for 3 consecutive days-Entertainment Grand View-Market Information Network

Go to Kuaishou to see the ever-changing sister! From June 14th, we will be happy for 3 days, Xie Na, Gong Linna, and Jia Jingwen are waiting for you in the live broadcast room

As one of the most popular variety shows nowadays, “Ride the Wind 2023” became popular once it was broadcast. The sisters who took advantage of the wind on the stage used their own strength to compose contemporary 30+ female group portraits. They also captured the true temperament countless viewers. What are the heroic sisters on stage like outside the show?

From June 14th to June 16th, “Entertainment 6 Fantian”, which is exclusively titled by Tmall 618 – My Sister is Coming, will be broadcast on Kuaishou. “Chengfeng Sister Group” Li Shaminzi, Xie Na, Wu You, Kaili, Li Caihua, Gong Linna, Xu Jingyun, Jia Jingwen, Liu Yase will relay in the Kuaishou live broadcast room, and surprise guests “Chengfeng Witness” Huang Xiaoming and Lao Tie Real-time interaction, exposing each other’s “big news” and recreating famous scenes on the stage. At that time, the gold medal manager Huo Wenxi will also tell the audience the stories behind the scenes in the form of live broadcast, revealing the unexpected side of the sisters.

It is understood that, different from the one-way output live broadcast of stars in the traditional sense, “Entertainment 6 Overturning the Sky” – Sister Comes Kuaishou live broadcast will focus on “real-time interaction” and “sincerity”. In the live broadcast content, we will try to add more relaxed and interesting game sessions, such as “Truth or Dare”, etc., so that the sisters can unload their burdens in the game, so that users in the live broadcast room can participate more. In addition to real-time interaction in the comment area, the sisters will also express their truth and respond sincerely to some hot topics on the Internet. Let different sisters, celebrities and Kuaishou masters stage a dreamy linkage in the live broadcast room, colliding with different sparks.

Before that, the sisters of “Chengfeng” had already become one with the veterans. In order to make Kuaishou’s old-timers’ chasing more smooth, Kuaishou Entertainment and Mango TV launched an exclusive chasing guide for Kuaishou users at the beginning of “Ride the Wind 2023”, unlocking the top-secret secrets of guests through short videos. personal skills. Opening the sisters’ Kuaishou accounts, you can find that in addition to sharing the training routine and wonderful tidbits in the show, it is even easier to follow hot spots and play memes, making the old iron call “you play memes yourself, let us play what”.

Li Shaminzi, who was on the hot search for performing too hard on a public stage, generously teased herself as “Li Sha Huanzi” in the short video, and directly performed a “hand-whip-style driving tractor” for the old iron ;Li Caihua, who is well-known to the public for her role in “The Temptation of Going Home”, opened “Ai Li Immersive Homecoming” in Kuaishou, restoring the classic lines in the play; Pinru’s video brings infinite joy to the old iron. What kind of big moves will the sisters who have no burden in the fast hands release in the live broadcast room? It is worth looking forward to.

Not long ago, the fan-favorite “Linya CP” in “Chengfeng 2023” was broadcast live on Kuaishou. Gong Linna and Meiyi Liya not only fit together for business in the live broadcast, but also flopped online and generously accepted the game The challenge brought the audience an immersive and interactive party night. In the end, the total number of viewers of the entire live broadcast reached 90.46 million, and the total number of likes reached 110 million. The in-depth interaction broke the sense of distance between stars and fans, and also helped the popularity of the show continue to heat up.

Why is Huang Xiaoming called “Master Duan Shui”? How do the crazy and introverted sisters manage their bodies? Which sister is recognized as a “social gangster”? Who is the sister who is too tired to fish? From June 14 to On June 16, Shangkuaishou paid attention to “Entertainment 6 Overturning the Sky” to grasp the latest live broadcast news of the sisters, and the wonderful live broadcast was uninterrupted for 3 consecutive days! It is reported that at 8 pm on June 14, the host Li Shaminzi and the sun goddess Xie Na , the ever-changing girl Wu You, and the music fairy Kaili will be the first to broadcast, and many popular talents will appear with Lian Mai.

