Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Song Ninghua) Go to the National Day Exhibition! From October 1st, sponsored by Shanghai Artists Association, specially supported by Shanghai Foreign Cultural Exchange Association, and undertaken by Shanghai Pudong Biyun Art Museum and Shanghai Artists Association Lacquer Art Committee The “Shanghai Lacquer Painting Exhibition” opened at Biyun Art Museum in Pudong, Shanghai. The exhibition is open to the public from October 1 to November 4.

Using lacquer as a medium to promote artistic innovation

This exhibition explores and implements the value and significance of lacquer art in the present. More than 200 works are widely collected from the Yangtze River Delta region, and 110 works are finally exhibited, including the recent masterpieces of important artists in the national lacquer painting industry. There are more than 30 lacquer paintings (three-dimensional) works by famous artists of other painting genres and foreign lacquer artists.

Weng Jijun, director of the Lacquer Painting Art Committee of Shanghai Artists Association and curator of this exhibition, said: “The works exhibited in this exhibition are rich in themes, covering figurative realism, image writing, abstract expression, symbolic composition, etc.; , three-dimensional, installation, etc.; the media is diverse, including lacquer, cotton and linen, bamboo, wood, metal and other comprehensive media; the techniques and lacquer language are sufficient, showing the artists in sculpting, painting, painting, covering, dyeing, engraving, inlaying The active practice and exploration in many aspects such as lacquer, grinding, etc. reflects the author’s conscious awareness of lacquer art and the gratifying appearance of emphasizing individual expression.”

Since its establishment in September 2012, the “Oriental Lacquer – Shanghai Lacquer Painting Exhibition” has been held every two years, and has been held for the fifth time in a row. The Artists Association is one of the important platforms for the prosperity of art creation and the gathering of talents. In 2020, for the first time, a wide range of works was collected from the Yangtze River Delta region, which greatly promoted the linkage and exchange of lacquer painting creation between Shanghai and Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and other places. In 2022, on the basis of the Yangtze River Delta region, it will further radiate to the national and international lacquer painting circles, the overall quality of the exhibition will be further improved, the subject matter, content, and expression methods of the exhibited works will show richness, and a diverse and diverse academic atmosphere will be further formed.

“Eastern Lacquer – The 5th Shanghai Lacquer Painting Exhibition” opened in Shanghai Pudong Biyun Art Museum Photo courtesy of the organizer

Shanghai lacquer painting shines with the brilliance of the times

Zhang Xiaoling, deputy director of the Theory Committee of the China Artists Association and the academic host of this exhibition, said, “‘Lacquer Oriental – Shanghai Lacquer Painting Exhibition’ was initiated in Shanghai, but it is not restricted by the region. On the basis of radiating the Yangtze River Delta, there are also Covering the whole country. This glorious atmosphere is not only based on the cultural self-confidence of the New Shanghai School, but also clearly reflects the cultural responsibility of the Shanghai cultural and art circle and the Shanghai Artists Association for the revival of Chinese lacquer art.” He believes that Shanghai Lacquer Painting The development is based on the art academies of East China Normal University, Shanghai University, Shanghai Normal University, Shanghai Academy of Arts and Crafts and other colleges and universities, and has formed a complete set of creations with the guidance of professors and old artists to young artists as an inheritance method. Together with academic logic, the ancient lacquer will glow with the dazzling brilliance of the times.

Lin Wei, director of Shanghai Pudong Biyun Art Museum and curator of this exhibition, said, “This exhibition is not only included in the autumn activities of the ‘Le Tour Shanghai Art Season’, but also one of the key exhibition activities to welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. One.” During the exhibition, the museum will invite exhibition curators, participating artists, etc., to bring more than 10 catholic and people-benefiting activities related to the creation of lacquer paintings, such as curator tours, artist lectures, painting experience, tea ceremony See exhibitions, etc.

At the symposium, the participating experts exchanged their thoughts on how to further integrate lacquer art into the mainstream process of Chinese contemporary art, and how Shanghai lacquer painting became the “source” of the great creation of the “pier” based on the overall situation of the exhibition works.

Shanghai is the main stage for early Chinese lacquer painting activities. Since the 1930s, Shanghai-style lacquer painting has shown its own unique charm in different times. Entering the new era, under the infiltration of the profound “red culture”, “Shanghai style culture” and “Jiangnan culture”, innovation, experimentation and diversity have become the development trend of Shanghai contemporary lacquer painting.

The relevant person in charge said that the Shanghai Artists Association and Shanghai Pudong Biyun Art Museum will work together to continue to promote the operation of the brand project of “Eastern Lacquer – Shanghai Lacquer Painting Exhibition”, and help artists create more oriental Excellent works with aesthetic characteristics, artistic spirit of the times and Shanghai-style cultural characteristics actively contribute to the new development of Chinese traditional lacquer art in the contemporary era.