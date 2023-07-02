Goalkeepers, the sector with the highest growth and precariousness in Río Negro

Support service personnel, better known as school goalkeepersis the sector that had the most incorporations in Río Negro in the last two years and today there are 5,034 agentsalthough not all of them are active, of which 44% have an irregular contracting situation.

The final figure would give a ratio One goalkeeper for every 39 students from Río Negro public schools of all levels. But Not everything is linear because the official forms do not include the number of sick leave due to medical licenses, those who cannot perform certain tasks and have load reduction, among other cases. For this reason, the requests for more goalkeepers to fill “real vacancies”.

For several years the goalkeepers have a missions and functions manual; differentiated and categorized tasks in a different way, managed to have their non-working day on August 11, which has been in force since 2009; Recognition of mobility since 2018 (although they assure that it was never paid); their vacations were regulated in 2019; among other benefits, but it continues to be the most neglected sector.

The governor Arabela Carreras admits this situation and said be punctually in subject to modify the condition of the 300 goalkeepers who have contracts for teaching hours, something totally irregular because this contractual modality is for the teaching staff. Once these cases are regularized, they will be added to the squad that can access the announced permanent staff.

The Government indicates that the delay in sending the bill to pass to the Legislature is coincidentally the situation of the goalkeepers.

Rodrigo Vicente, general secretary of ATE, told black river newspaper that there is a commitment to regularize the goalkeepers with teaching hours and the law of passing to plant. “The problem is that without the first, we cannot accept the second, and that commitment was closed in December 2022 (regularize) and the move to the plant in March 2023 to be applied in April. Nothing happens yet.”

“There are colleagues who have been contracted for teaching hours for 2 years, but there are also those who have been in this modality for 5 or 6 years. It is worrisome, every year they are asked to renew documentation such as the preoccupational one and that costs a lot of money,” he told black river newspaper jungle sanchezdelegate of the ATE support service staff.

The support service personnel should be included among the list of agents of Law 1844. Those who have contracts for teaching hours must first pass to this condition and then they will be able to access the permanent plant.

But in Law 1844 there are also contracted. These are the agents that the Province includes as “substitutes”, according to the list of personnel officially published by the Ministry of Economy of the Province. In this case, the increase in the number of recruits is abysmal. In February 2021, when face-to-face classes resumed after the pandemic, there were 135 substitute goalkeepers and in the same month of 2023 there were 1,548is equivalent to an increase of 1046%.

Each educational establishment must have at least 7 support service agents, divided into tasks and shifts.

The biggest jump in contracted substitutes occurred in April 2021 when it went from 151 to 918 goalkeepers under this modality. Then, in August another increase, about 300 goalkeepers entered with these contracts and in September 200 more.

Meanwhile, the amount of starting goalkeepers fell by 7.7% from 3,780 in 2021 to 3,486 agents this year. This is mostly due to retirements.

Adding both contractual conditions, in In 2021 there were 3,915 goalkeepers and this year 5,034 agents, 28.5% more. That payroll would represent 1 goalkeeper for every 39 students. In 2011, the proportion was far from the target and there was 1 in 120 students, according to what was denounced by the then Minister of Education Marcelo Mango in those years.

There is a significant staff shortage, real vacancies are not being filled. There are larger buildings with a lot of enrollment.” Selva Sánchez, delegate of the ATE support service personnel.

The increase in the number of goalkeepers is not directly linked to the creation of more schools during the administration of Arabela Carreras, which were scarce, but somehow added needs after the confinement of the pandemicespecially with the reopening of schools on March 3, 2021 when there were still strict hygiene, cleaning and distancing measures to avoid contagion of covid-19.

Also hThere are buildings with other dimensions, larger surfaces and spacespointed out the delegate of the ATE support service personnel.

Sánchez indicated that according to the manual that governs support personnel, There must be 7 doormen in each establishment, divided into shifts. “But that is the minimum, there are exceptions when there is more registration and more area, and there are also particular cases that must be considered.”

Other job demands of support staff

Although the move to permanent staff is a priority, there are other demands that the support staff sector has on the agenda.

For the goalkeepers who have teaching hours, a new file is made each year, which implies the request for documentation and the examination preoccupational, which costs about 20,000 pesosby the goalkeeper.

“Recategorizations are another important issue, they have been stopped for years. We know that there are four files with about 190 goalkeepers in each one that are close to becoming effective,” said Selva Sánchez, delegate of ATE’s support service personnel.

He explained that the category is tied to seniority and in many cases training must be accredited, which the Government had stopped for a while and has only now been reactivated.

Sánchez added that mobility, a concept that was recognized in 2018, “was never paid for” and this additional benefits the goalkeepers of rural and distant schools.

The need to consider particular situations that do not apply to the standards for the number of goalkeepers per school is another point that Sánchez adds. As he indicated there differential tasks in special schools; in the mid-level nocturnes the task of maternity for the children of the students is added; and now it is being evaluated to add dining rooms in the educational institutes.





