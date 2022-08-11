Listen to the audio version of the article

Modernity has been indelibly marked by the annihilation of the divine. Friedrich Nietzsche foretold this, celebrating the death of God in “La gay science” (1882) – “God is dead! And we killed him! ». Arthur Machen dramatized it, evoking in “The great god Pan” (1894) the famous obituary reported by Plutarch (“The great Pan is dead!”), But immediately imagining the possibility of an awakening of the pagan god. Friedrich Hölderlin, more ethereal, lyrically narrated the “flight of the gods” – an image that haunted the shaman of philosophy Martin Heidegger.

The scenario is hyperrealistic

Mourning for the eclipse of the numinous appears today, in the postmodern era, at the Venice Biennale, whose conceptualist horizon is not impermeable to the assaults of the symbolic. Emblematic, from this point of view, is the installation “We Walked the Earth”, conceived by Uffe Isolotto for the Danish Pavilion. The scenario is hyperrealistic. The building is transfigured by the artist’s creative imagination into a stable: it is the home of a couple of centaurs. The female is giving birth to a child, while her partner hanged himself in the room opposite. The scene is set in a dystopian future: bionic materials suggest that the centaurs are inhabitants of a world to come, perhaps the theriomorphic hybridization that a (trans) humanity now unable to govern global crises has had to go through. Once again, Western secularization hosts a protagonist from Elsewhere who dies – and does not rise again. Although Isolotto, in the interviews on the work, focuses on a socio-political interpretation, it is evident that the artist has a more or less conscious reference to the “disenchantment of the world“: art documents the passing of wonderful, the annihilation of the sacred and its manifestations.

God died, man killed him

God is dead, man has killed him, and he will continue to perpetrate the crime, raging on the creatures that populate the universe now devoid of his regency.Here the sacred is represented by the centaur, a symbol of vital instincts and the chaotic unconscious. Hybrid figure of irrationality, it is an exponent par excellence of the Postmodern, yet it too is unable to survive its bad weather. , partially contemplates – the suicidal centaur will rise again as wise Chiron – or will the unborn child perhaps carry out the transfiguration? -, and once discharged the fatal noose will return to sing to the sky, as portrayed by Francesco Saverio Altamura in his anti-nihilist masterpiece of 1889, «Chiron centaur sings the liberation of Prometheus».