GOD SELECTION XXX and fragment design Collaborate on Exclusive Vessel Golf Bag

GOD SELECTION XXX and fragment design Collaborate to Launch Unique Golf Bag

August 12, 2021

In an exciting collaboration, fashion brand GOD SELECTION XXX and renowned designer Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design have joined forces to release a brand new golf bag. The Vessel joint golf bag, based on Vessel’s Player III Stand model, promises to elevate the golfing experience for enthusiasts.

Produced by Vessel, a trusted and authoritative golf brand, the bag is crafted from black synthetic leather, adding a touch of sophistication to any golfer’s gear. Weighing just 6.35 pounds, it boasts various features, including shoulder straps, storage pockets, and embroidered logos on both sides that highlight the unique identity of this collaboration.

The bag’s interior offers six individual compartments to safely hold clubs, with a microfiber lining added to prevent scratches. Additionally, the bag includes various storage pockets, all equipped with antibacterial linings for the safekeeping of personal items.

Those interested in getting their hands on this exclusive co-branded golf bag can purchase it starting August 19 at GOD SELECTION XXX stores in Harajuku, Osaka, and Nagoya, as well as through the official website. With a price tag of ¥143,000 yen, this bag is an investment worth considering for golfers seeking both style and functionality.

GOD SELECTION XXX and fragment design are well-known for their unique and innovative collaborations, and this joint venture is no exception. Both brands have a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products, and their collaboration on this golf bag aims to enhance the experience of golfing enthusiasts.

Don’t miss out on this limited edition golf bag that brings together fashion and sport in a truly remarkable way. Mark your calendars and be sure to visit the designated stores or the official website on August 19 to secure your own Vessel joint golf bag.

